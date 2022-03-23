 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts Have In-Person Visit with UTSA CB Tariq Woolen Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 19 Stephen F. Austin at UTSA Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that reportedly have an in person visit scheduled with UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

The very long 6’4”, 205 pound cornerback prospect (with 33 5/8” arms) posted a ridiculously fast 4.26 forty time at the NFL Combine (second best in the entire draft class) as well as a 42 inch vertical (tied for tops among the entire draft class).

Woolen has impressive physical measurables to say the least:

As a senior for the Roadrunners, Woolen recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and 5 passes defensed during 9 starts in 2021.

While still raw as a converted former wideout, Woolen possesses the type of athletic traits at cornerback that can’t be taught and looks very fluid in coverage. That being said, there are questions about his instincts and willingness in run support as a physical tackler.

Here’s what they’re saying:

While the Colts did sign free agent Brandon Facyson—after surprisingly trading away Rock Ya-Sin, it appears that Indianapolis could use at least one more quality cornerback option to enter the mix before beginning the 2022 regular season.

Both veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are free agents and appear unlikely to return.

Woolen figures to have the type of world-class measurables that would presumably pique Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s interest—as he fits his cornerback prototype of long, athletic, and fast—but there will likely be other NFL teams interested for the same reasons.

