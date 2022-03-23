Report: Colts Have In-Person Visit with UTSA CB Tariq Woolen Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that reportedly have an in person visit scheduled with UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Tariq Woolen says he has in person visits with the Colts, Panthers, and Raiders — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 23, 2022

The very long 6’4”, 205 pound cornerback prospect (with 33 5/8” arms) posted a ridiculously fast 4.26 forty time at the NFL Combine (second best in the entire draft class) as well as a 42 inch vertical (tied for tops among the entire draft class).

Woolen has impressive physical measurables to say the least:

As a senior for the Roadrunners, Woolen recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and 5 passes defensed during 9 starts in 2021.

While still raw as a converted former wideout, Woolen possesses the type of athletic traits at cornerback that can’t be taught and looks very fluid in coverage. That being said, there are questions about his instincts and willingness in run support as a physical tackler.

Here’s what they’re saying:

#UTSA CB Tariq Woolen was my winner at CB this week at the Senior Bowl.



6033, 205, 33.5” arms. Clocked 22.45 MPH (⁦@ZebraTechnology⁩) and looked controlled/fluid in drills.



My SB winners at every position: https://t.co/VvNMnMSYNv pic.twitter.com/abEfgq4Svb — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 5, 2022

Tariq Woolen (currently my CB9) entered the draft process with sky-high expectations about his speed. He's lived up to it:



- Runs fastest MPH (ever recorded) at Senior Bowl

- Runs 4.31u and 4.30u at NFL Combine https://t.co/Xq1e7xdMct — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 6, 2022

Fully expect UTSA DB Tariq Woolen to catch major steam as a prospect during Senior Bowl week.



Dude is crazy athletic with tremendous length. Made the switch from WR to CB ahead of the 2020 season & he has an extremely high ceiling as he continues to develop. Rare physical gifts. — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 14, 2021

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen has a lot of potential. The former WR possesses really good length and excellent fluidity at 6’4.” Also ran a 4.34 and came in at six on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List. Woolen has the tools to be a high draft pick and a really good starter in the NFL. #NFLDraft — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) October 28, 2021

While the Colts did sign free agent Brandon Facyson—after surprisingly trading away Rock Ya-Sin, it appears that Indianapolis could use at least one more quality cornerback option to enter the mix before beginning the 2022 regular season.

Both veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are free agents and appear unlikely to return.

Woolen figures to have the type of world-class measurables that would presumably pique Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s interest—as he fits his cornerback prototype of long, athletic, and fast—but there will likely be other NFL teams interested for the same reasons.