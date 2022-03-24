Colts Attended NDSU’s Pro Day to Watch WR Christian Watson

According to the Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams who attended North Dakota State’s Pro Day to watch wideout Christian Watson:

Go up and get it Christian Watson!



Multiple teams including the #Jaguars and #Colts are reportedly at the NDSU Pro Day watching the dangerous '22 #NFLDraft wide receiver prospect…



— Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) March 24, 2022

Yes, I know the Colts probably will have scouting representation at a lot of pro days this offseason, but this does provide an opportunity to learn more about some of this year’s prospects.

At 6’4”, 208 pounds, Watson is the rare blend of a wide receiver with size, as well as speed—as he ran a really fast 4.36 forty time at the NFL Combine, which is incredibly impressive given his sheer stature (with overall pristine measurables):

Christian Watson is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

Watson was a productive receiver for the Bison, catching 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg) and 7 touchdowns as a senior during 12 starts—earning First-Team All-MVFC honors (for a consecutive season).

Also regarded for his intangibles with the ‘want to’ to play through the whistle, Watson is an explosive athlete, with a second gear to run away from defenders, who has the ability to fight through contact for highly contested catches (with a large catch radius). He also already has some polish as a route runner, but is still growing a bit in that regard.

Here’s what they’re saying on Watson:

Christian Watson is not your typical tall receiver. He has legit long speed and quickness.



He can snap out of his breaks and create natural separation. If contacted, he has the power to play through it and win his rep!



This young man is different. — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) February 6, 2022

Time for my favourite #FCS player in the 2022 #NFLDraft:



Christian Watson, WR, NDSU



Size, speed, versatility threat with impressive catch radius, ball tracking ability, and body control #CollegeFootball | #GoBison



— Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 5, 2022

Hard to miss @NDSUfootball WR Christian Watson when watching Trey Lance film



He's in for a huge year - straight-line speed, catch radius+, plays strong



(also returned 2 kicks for TDs in the Spring season) — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 13, 2021

Great chance to check out a few draftable NFL prospects.



LB Troy Andersen: Top-100 guy according to some scouts. Former QB/RB and still raw, but 6-4, 235 w/ ++ speed and versatility.



WR Christian Watson: 6-4, 205 w/ 4.4 speed. Three-level threat w/ ball skills. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 8, 2022

Christian Watson is a 6-5 WR projected to run in the 4.3s. His fluidity to cut & stop is impressive at his size+ brings breakaway speed.



Bottom of the screen. Vertical threat forces CB to open hips upfield, cleanly stops down to separate, then check out the move after the catch. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 18, 2022

The Colts have to surround new starting quarterback Matt Ryan with more weapons.

It’s no secret that the Colts need a WR2 to start on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. and preferably a wideout prospect like Watson, who has a lot of speed to burn to help stretch the field and provide a downfield threat. However like Pittman Jr., Watson seems to always play hard, with his own toughness and selflessness that helps his team win football games.

There’s a good chance that Watson could be under strong consideration for the Colts with the 42nd overall pick (*if he’s available), as he fits what the franchise could ideally use from both an on-field receiving skill-set and intangibles perspective.