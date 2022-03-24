 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Attended NDSU’s Pro Day to Watch WR Christian Watson

Not exactly a sleeper, as he’s been generating some clear buzz, but Watson makes sense for the Colts at wideout.

By Luke Schultheis
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson, the Indianapolis Colts were among the NFL teams who attended North Dakota State’s Pro Day to watch wideout Christian Watson:

Yes, I know the Colts probably will have scouting representation at a lot of pro days this offseason, but this does provide an opportunity to learn more about some of this year’s prospects.

At 6’4”, 208 pounds, Watson is the rare blend of a wide receiver with size, as well as speed—as he ran a really fast 4.36 forty time at the NFL Combine, which is incredibly impressive given his sheer stature (with overall pristine measurables):

Watson was a productive receiver for the Bison, catching 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg) and 7 touchdowns as a senior during 12 starts—earning First-Team All-MVFC honors (for a consecutive season).

Also regarded for his intangibles with the ‘want to’ to play through the whistle, Watson is an explosive athlete, with a second gear to run away from defenders, who has the ability to fight through contact for highly contested catches (with a large catch radius). He also already has some polish as a route runner, but is still growing a bit in that regard.

Here’s what they’re saying on Watson:

The Colts have to surround new starting quarterback Matt Ryan with more weapons.

It’s no secret that the Colts need a WR2 to start on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. and preferably a wideout prospect like Watson, who has a lot of speed to burn to help stretch the field and provide a downfield threat. However like Pittman Jr., Watson seems to always play hard, with his own toughness and selflessness that helps his team win football games.

There’s a good chance that Watson could be under strong consideration for the Colts with the 42nd overall pick (*if he’s available), as he fits what the franchise could ideally use from both an on-field receiving skill-set and intangibles perspective.

