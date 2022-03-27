Report: Colts To Hire Oregon DB’s Graduate Assistant Brent Jackson as Defensive Quality Control Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Oregon defensive backs graduate assistant Brent Jackson as their defensive quality control coach, according to Matt Zenitz, a national college football reporter for On3 sports.

Jackson is a former graduate assistant for Oregon, and he now joins an entirely new Colts defensive staff, which includes several experienced coaches in defensive backs coach Ron Milus and new DC Gus Bradley.

Jackson’s extensive background at the collegiate level brings a unique perspective to Indy’s defensive coaching staff, and chances are he’ll work closely with Bradley and others in helping to develop a young defense that was second in turnovers forced last season (33) and has plenty of players who showcased a ton of promise last season.

As a defensive quality control coach, it’s likely that Jackson will play a significant role in helping prepare the Colts’ defense for games and gather data for game-planning purposes, among other things.

It took some time, but Indy’s new defensive coaching staff is finally starting to come together for the 2022 season. Now that the coaches are in place, the Colts may look to continue to add more defensive pieces through the offseason.