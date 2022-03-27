Report: Colts Requested Top 30 Visit with LSU Cornerback Cordale Flott

According to the Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have a Top 30 visit scheduled with LSU cornerback Cordale Flott:

“Flott, who spent three seasons at LSU, has set up Top 30 visits with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders for April, a league source recently told Pro Football Network,” Kaye writes. “. . . But following his time in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, Flott has been in high demand. The Giants, Colts, Broncos, and Raiders all requested private meetings with the LSU cornerback, who measured in at 6-foot and 175 pounds at the annual scouting event.”

The 6’0”, 175 pound junior cornerback (with 30 1/8” arms) recorded 40 tackles (28 solo), a tackle for loss, an interception, 3 passes defensed, and an interception during 11 starts in 2021 for the Tigers.

Flott primarily played the slot for LSU in what was a talented trio of cornerbacks:

LSU SCB Cordale Flott



88.2 coverage grade, highest among FBS slot corners

17 targets, 2 first downs allowed

2 plays on the ball

7 passing stops



Play recognition and feel for the position is soooo much better. Another top-notch LSU DB.pic.twitter.com/2FM3VBFhDl — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) September 30, 2021

Came for Derek Stingley, stayed for #25 Cordale Flott working out of the slot pic.twitter.com/KPv1qOU75j — karan (@905Kar) March 26, 2022

Now, the Colts have a pretty good slot cornerback of their own, 2021 NFL Pro Bowler Kenny Moore, but versatility is key in any NFL secondary—and Flott’s ability to cover the slot certainly adds to his value at the next level (as it’s not as though he can’t potentially cover the outside either at the pro ranks, he just wasn’t often asked to at LSU given their depth).

Quite frankly, the Colts could use some slot insurance—as their secondary has struggled during Moore’s prior absences—especially with veteran backup slot corner T.J. Carrie a free agent (and appearing unlikely to be re-signed).

Flott could be the latest LSU pro caliber cornerback for a factory that’s recently produced a lot of good ones.