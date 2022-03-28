Former NFL Head coach John Fox to Serve as New Colts Senior Defensive Assistant

According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder via head coach Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts are hiring former NFL head coach John Fox as a senior defensive assistant to help aid new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley:

As an aside… Frank Reich said the Colts talked to quite a few big name coaches for this position before settling on Fox. Didn’t name names, but sounds like they considered a number of options. https://t.co/GXYtYnIGiH — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 28, 2022

The 67 year old Fox last coached for the Chicago Bears from 2015-2017 as their head coach, but is perhaps most well known for his head coaching stints with both the Denver Broncos (2011-14) and Carolina Panthers (2002-10).

He also previously served as the New York Giants defensive coordinator (1997-2001), St. Louis Rams personnel consultant (1996), Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator (1994-95), San Diego Chargers defensive backs coach (1992-95), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach (1986-93) among his other professional coaching stops.

Always highly regarded as a defensive minded head coach, Fox brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Colts. He’s also had significant success as his 2013 Broncos were the AFC Champions, and his 2003 Panthers were the NFC Champions respectively.

Fox has a career head coaching record of 133-123 (.520)—including a 46-18 record (.719) record as a former head coach of the Broncos.

He should provide a valuable experienced resource and soundboard for Bradley and the rest of the Colts defensive coaching staff—and presumably received a strong professional recommendation from legendary franchise quarterback Peyton Manning.