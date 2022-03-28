Report: Falcons Bringing in Colts Free Agent Edge Kemoko Turay for a Visit

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons are bringing in Indianapolis Colts free agent edge Kemoko Turay for a visit:

The #Falcons, who just announced a couple of additions, including WR Auden Tate, are bringing former #Colts DL Kemoko Turay in for a visit. The 2018 second-round pick had a career-high 5.5 sacks last year for Indy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022

Originally a 2018 second round pick of the Colts, the 26 year old pass rusher has been hindered by injuries to start his early pro career, but he’s shown flashes when fully healthy and just put together his best career season.

As a rotational speed rushing defensive end, Turay finished with 5.5 total sacks, 22 total QB pressures, and a fumble recovery—to go along with 9 tackles last season during 13 games.

Unlike his defensive line teammate Tyquan Lewis, who was already re-signed by Indy as a free agent, there’s been little reported smoke connecting Turay back to the Colts so far during free agency.

It appears that the franchise may let him get a fresh start elsewhere similar to Al-Quadin Muhammad, who recently signed with the Chicago Bears—without much significant interest on their end in actually bringing him back.

Even with the big addition of Yannick Ngakoue at edge, the Colts could be kicking the tires on some additional defensive line depth from another source—given their recent turnover.