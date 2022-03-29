Colts Left Tackle Great Tarik Glenn to Be Inducted into the Franchise’s ‘Ring of Honor’

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that former left tackle great Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the franchise’s illustrious ‘Ring of Honor’ this upcoming season:

A Colts cornerstone is headed to the Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/J1AEOkPZ2r — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 29, 2022

We’re sitting with Colts owner Jim Irsay at the moment. Lots of news to come, but for now, here’s something: Former OT Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Ring of Honor in the coming season. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 29, 2022

Originally a 1997 first round pick of the Colts out of Cal, the 6’5”, 332 pound left tackle played all ten of his pro seasons with the Horseshoe—including 154 career starts.

Glenn was every bit of a ‘franchise left tackle’ for the Colts, as a 3x NFL Pro Bowler, keeping legendary quarterback Peyton Manning healthy and upright throughout his playing career.

The Colts’ blindside bookend retired after Indianapolis’ 2006 Super Bowl Championship, going out on top—despite still being able to play left tackle at a very high level.

He’s arguably the greatest left tackle in franchise history and was a cornerstone to the Colts offensive line—in an era where Indianapolis had so much success as one consistently of the league’s most prolific offenses.

Glenn will become the latest all-time great inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor, joining Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, Peyton Manning, Bill Polian, Jeff Saturday, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Jim Harbaugh, Chris Hinton, Ted Marchibroda, Bill Brooks, and Robert Irsay.