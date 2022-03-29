 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Left Tackle Great Tarik Glenn to Be Inducted into the Franchise’s ‘Ring of Honor’

The Colts finally announced that franchise left tackle great Tarik Glenn will be inducted into their ‘Ring of Honor’—which was a bit overdue.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars - December 11, 2005 Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that former left tackle great Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the franchise’s illustrious ‘Ring of Honor’ this upcoming season:

Originally a 1997 first round pick of the Colts out of Cal, the 6’5”, 332 pound left tackle played all ten of his pro seasons with the Horseshoe—including 154 career starts.

Glenn was every bit of a ‘franchise left tackle’ for the Colts, as a 3x NFL Pro Bowler, keeping legendary quarterback Peyton Manning healthy and upright throughout his playing career.

The Colts’ blindside bookend retired after Indianapolis’ 2006 Super Bowl Championship, going out on top—despite still being able to play left tackle at a very high level.

He’s arguably the greatest left tackle in franchise history and was a cornerstone to the Colts offensive line—in an era where Indianapolis had so much success as one consistently of the league’s most prolific offenses.

Glenn will become the latest all-time great inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor, joining Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, Peyton Manning, Bill Polian, Jeff Saturday, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Jim Harbaugh, Chris Hinton, Ted Marchibroda, Bill Brooks, and Robert Irsay.

