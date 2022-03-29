 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue WR David Bell Would Like to Play for the Colts; Will Attend their Local Pro Day

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Michigan State at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Purdue wide receiver David Bell at his Pro Day on Tuesday, he would like to play for his hometown team, the Indianapolis Colts, and plans to attend the team’s April 11th annual local pro day:

Despite some slight speed concerns at the next level, the 6’1”, 212 pound junior wideout was incredibly productive at Purdue, catching 93 receptions for 1,286 receiving yards (13.8 ypc. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning consensus First-Team All-American honors, the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award, and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection for a consecutive season.

Here’s what they’re saying on Bell:

While the Colts could ideally use more speed on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr., the offense also just needs another wide receiver who can make plays consistently and get critical catches to help move the sticks, extend drives, and score in the red zone.

Could that be Bell?

Bell grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was a Warren Central High School standout, who is a smooth route runner and can make highly contested catches—oftentimes acrobatic.

Even though his underwhelming forty times could see him slide a bit in draft stock, speed isn’t necessarily everything at the next level for a wideout to be successful. Allen Robinson ran a 4.60 forty time, so Bell could be in a similar mold at the pro ranks.

It’ll be interesting to see if other pro teams sleep on Bell, but given his proven track record of production at Purdue, technical route running, and elite ball skills/hands, the Colts shouldn’t—especially with him being from their own backyard.

