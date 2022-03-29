Purdue WR David Bell Would Like to Play for the Colts; Will Attend their Local Pro Day

According to Purdue wide receiver David Bell at his Pro Day on Tuesday, he would like to play for his hometown team, the Indianapolis Colts, and plans to attend the team’s April 11th annual local pro day:

David Bell was among the former Boilers taking part in Purdue's Pro Day.@DB3LL will next be at the Colts Pro Day on April 11th and was asked what it would mean to suit up for his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/5oXnnQ62bz — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) March 29, 2022

David Bell says he ran a 4.69 40 at #Purdue Pro Day; wanted to run 4.52-range; feels he is best route-runner in draft; thinks his film speaks for itself; would like to play with hometown Colts. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) March 29, 2022

Despite some slight speed concerns at the next level, the 6’1”, 212 pound junior wideout was incredibly productive at Purdue, catching 93 receptions for 1,286 receiving yards (13.8 ypc. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning consensus First-Team All-American honors, the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award, and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection for a consecutive season.

Here’s what they’re saying on Bell:

I am not sure what David Bell's ceiling is because I do have athletic questions. But I think his style of play is the type that can survive being a more limited athlete.



Knows how to move to create separation and how to address the football at all levels of the field pic.twitter.com/2XdImRBNUs — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 16, 2022

Purdue WR David Bell has some of the best ball skills from the group I've watched this Summer



Constantly makes plays in contested catch situations pic.twitter.com/WDMuY7AFwP — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) July 1, 2021

David Bell hogs the highlights with his acrobatic contested catches, but he can run, too! He's a potential early-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.



Don't look now, but Purdue is up 7-0 on the vaunted Iowa Hawkeyes.pic.twitter.com/PNyzA2PGC6 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 16, 2021

Purdue WR David Bell says he first started watching Allen Robinson while he was at Penn State. Says he loves how he goes up and gets the ball on contested catches. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 2, 2022

Purdue WR David Bell with one of the catches of the season, even after getting tripped up and DPI pic.twitter.com/yvHiQxRK3Y — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 14, 2022

_________ is your favorite David Bell highlight?



We had the soon-to-be star @NFL WR rank his top 5️⃣.@DB3LL // @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/56RIIGXHGN — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 26, 2022

While the Colts could ideally use more speed on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr., the offense also just needs another wide receiver who can make plays consistently and get critical catches to help move the sticks, extend drives, and score in the red zone.

Could that be Bell?

Bell grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was a Warren Central High School standout, who is a smooth route runner and can make highly contested catches—oftentimes acrobatic.

Even though his underwhelming forty times could see him slide a bit in draft stock, speed isn’t necessarily everything at the next level for a wideout to be successful. Allen Robinson ran a 4.60 forty time, so Bell could be in a similar mold at the pro ranks.

It’ll be interesting to see if other pro teams sleep on Bell, but given his proven track record of production at Purdue, technical route running, and elite ball skills/hands, the Colts shouldn’t—especially with him being from their own backyard.