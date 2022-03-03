NFL Writer Marc Sessler Lists QB Teddy Bridgewater as ‘Free Agent Fit’ for Colts

NFL writer Marc Sessler recently put together an article (found here), which highlights one ‘free-agent fit’ for each AFC team this off-season.

Sessler has QB Teddy Bridgewater as a fit for the Indianapolis Colts. Bridgewater spent last season with the Denver Broncos, where he passed for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and had only seven interceptions in 14 total starts.

Sessler writes, in part, “While seen as the “safer” game-manager, Bridgewater threw nine fewer touchdowns and just as many picks (seven) as Wentz in three fewer starts. A new face would equal Frank Reich’s fifth starter in as many years.”

The free-agent QB cupboard isn’t exactly bare, and to some, Bridgewater figures to be one of the better options available if that’s the route the Colts choose to go.

A former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater has bounced around the league since his time with the Vikings. He most recently played for the aforementioned Broncos, the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and New Orleans Saints from 2018-2019.

Given the comments from both the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks organizations Wednesday at the NFL Combine, it appears unlikely — for now — that either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson will be available for trade this off-season.

Keeping that in mind, the Colts’ next best option is to either bring in a free agent or package a pair of draft picks and move up to select one of the QBs from the 2022 class.

Perhaps the 2022 season will be another stop-gap year for the Colts at QB. Bridgewater, who was serviceable for each of his last three teams, could provide a short-term answer until Indianapolis can find a more long-term solution in the future.