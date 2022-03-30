 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Colts Among NFL Teams that SMU TE Grant Calcaterra Has ‘Consistently Heard From’

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 North Texas at SMU Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the pro teams that SMU (and former Oklahoma) tight end Grant Calcaterra has consistently heard from throughout this year’s pre-draft evaluation process:

The 6’4”, 221 pound tight end ran well with a 4.62 forty time at the NFL Combine and is coming off a productive senior season for the Mustangs, catching 38 receptions for 465 receiving yards (12.2 ypr. avg.) and 4 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021. As a result of his standout play, he was awarded 2nd-Team All-AAC honors.

It’s worth noting that he went to the same university that just produced Colts tight end Kylen Granson, who was a 2021 4th round pick of Indianapolis.

Like Granson before him, Calcaterra also participated in the Senior Bowl:

Here’s what else they’re saying on the athletic Calcaterra—as teams like the Colts try to find the next ‘Dalton Schultz’ at tight end in the mid-late rounds of the NFL Draft:

While a willing blocker, Calcaterra is much more regarded as a receiver than blocking and projects to be more of a ‘move’ tight end at the next level—split out.

Even though another impact blocker is a need in the wake of longtime tight end Jack Doyle’s retirement, the Colts could also use another dynamic receiving threat over the middle of the field—even with Granson already in the fold. This is an Indy offense that utilizes a variety of multiple tight end sets after all.

Calcaterra seems like a sneaky pick in the mid to late rounds of the NFL Draft, as the receiving talent at tight end is clearly there—if pro teams feel comfortable that his lengthy concussion history is safely behind him.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...