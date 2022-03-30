Report: Colts Among NFL Teams that SMU TE Grant Calcaterra Has ‘Consistently Heard From’

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the pro teams that SMU (and former Oklahoma) tight end Grant Calcaterra has consistently heard from throughout this year’s pre-draft evaluation process:

#SMU and former #Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra has met with a plethora of teams either formally at the combine, virtually via Zoom, and has top-30 visits coming up. He's consistently heard from #Broncos, #Titans, #Colts, #Bengals and #Cowboys.



Calcaterra is an exciting TE. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 28, 2022

The 6’4”, 221 pound tight end ran well with a 4.62 forty time at the NFL Combine and is coming off a productive senior season for the Mustangs, catching 38 receptions for 465 receiving yards (12.2 ypr. avg.) and 4 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021. As a result of his standout play, he was awarded 2nd-Team All-AAC honors.

It’s worth noting that he went to the same university that just produced Colts tight end Kylen Granson, who was a 2021 4th round pick of Indianapolis.

Like Granson before him, Calcaterra also participated in the Senior Bowl:

The @seniorbowl is looking live at @ACUFootball vs @SMU_Football. Great seeing Oklahoma transfer TE Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) back on the field. Has only played 3 games since ‘18. Big, fluid target will fill the void left by Colts’ Kylen Granson. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/Cf40hyO6IP — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 4, 2021

Good to see former #Sooner and #SMU TE Grant Calcaterra out at mobile looking spry and healthy. #Seniorbowl



Almost had to medically retire from football in 2019, but made a comeback in 2021 & had a good season for the Mustangs. Was once a top 3 TE in #Devy leagues pic.twitter.com/tuTaL71dQ6 — Cory P. (@FF_Guitarist) February 4, 2022

Here’s what else they’re saying on the athletic Calcaterra—as teams like the Colts try to find the next ‘Dalton Schultz’ at tight end in the mid-late rounds of the NFL Draft:

TE Grant Calcaterra last played almost two years ago while at Oklahoma. Now at #SMU, he’s picked up right where he left off.



3 catches for 51 yards and 2 TDs in his return tonight. Love the athletic body control at that size. pic.twitter.com/HU3BLbp98O — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 5, 2021

Grant Calcaterra (TE, SMU #88) showing off his bread and butter here. Alignment in the wide slot, good hard 1-step in-cut, shows the QB his numbers, catch, first down. Carries good speed through the whole route.



This is rinse, lather, repeat stuff for Grant. pic.twitter.com/c2qhYebiGg — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) February 23, 2022

Oklahoma's Grant Calcaterra makes impressive one-handed touchdown catch to ice Big 12 championship: https://t.co/HO75fuppQM pic.twitter.com/ISbC3FtSfE — Deadspin (@Deadspin) December 1, 2018

One of the more interesting TEs in the 22 NFL Draft is Grant Calcaterra. He started his career off at Oklahoma where he became one of the top tight ends in college football. Unfortunately, concussions forced him to retire briefly but he will be back this year playing for SMU. pic.twitter.com/UXAuJA6evt — John Blair (@johnblairjunior) June 27, 2021

While a willing blocker, Calcaterra is much more regarded as a receiver than blocking and projects to be more of a ‘move’ tight end at the next level—split out.

Even though another impact blocker is a need in the wake of longtime tight end Jack Doyle’s retirement, the Colts could also use another dynamic receiving threat over the middle of the field—even with Granson already in the fold. This is an Indy offense that utilizes a variety of multiple tight end sets after all.

Calcaterra seems like a sneaky pick in the mid to late rounds of the NFL Draft, as the receiving talent at tight end is clearly there—if pro teams feel comfortable that his lengthy concussion history is safely behind him.