Report: Colts Currently Not Among Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ Listed Potential Preferred Trade Spots

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the Indianapolis Colts are not currently among Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ listed potential preferred trade destinations—although an AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, are:

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers,” Florio writes. “The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.” “The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers. “To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.”

Now, just because the Colts currently are not listed, doesn’t mean that cannot still possibly change. If Rodgers elects to move on from Green Bay, it’s possible other trade suitors could potentially enter the fray (and it doesn’t hurt the Colts’ cause that one of Rodgers’ good buddies and media allies is none other than Indy legendary franchise punter Pat McAfee).

Rodgers is reportedly expected to make a decision by this upcoming Tuesday.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported later on Saturday morning that the Packers have not presently engaged in any trade negotiations with other teams—as they’re still awaiting a formal decision from Rodgers before proceeding in such talks. However, he notes that the Packers could easily transition into trade negotiations with other NFL teams if Rodgers indeed notifies the club that he wants out of Green Bay for good:

If Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to he traded, it will be easy enough to get it done. No need for the Packers to engage in trade talks before then. If Rodgers wants trade, he will get trade, quickly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

Last season, the 38 year old Rodgers completed 366 of 531 passes (68.9% completion rate) for 4,115 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions during 16 starts—en route to winning 2021 NFL MVP honors (for a consecutive season).

The Colts are currently actively pursuing any and all potential upgrades to incumbent enigmatic starter Carson Wentz—and are reportedly ‘willing to swing big’. That being said, if the Colts aren’t among Rodgers’ preferred trade destinations, then that’s obviously a precursor that blocks any potential deal—as it will take both sides to commit to each other.

If you’re in Rodgers’ cleats too, the Colts likely need to upgrade their receiving corps with another big-time target, especially when he’s been throwing to one of the league’s best wide receivers, Davante Adams, over the past 8 seasons.

Of course, the worst case scenario for the Colts is not only falling short of landing Rodgers, but also, if he ends up with the Titans, who are presumably a starting quarterback upgrade away from seriously contending for a Super Bowl—and would have a serious edge over Indianapolis in winning the AFC South for the next few seasons (until Rodgers safely retires).

Right now, this situation looks entirely fluid though, so where Rodgers ultimately finishes his illustrious Hall of Fame career is anyone’s guess—although Green Bay might still remain the slight favorite at this juncture.