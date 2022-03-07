Amid Uncertain Future, Colts QB Carson Wentz Reportedly Wants to Remain with Team

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription), Indianapolis Colts incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz wants to remain with the team going forward—after an earlier ESPN report surfaced that he’ll either be traded or released by March 18th:

“The Indianapolis Colts have remained coy on quarterback Carson Wentz’s future with the team, and there is no momentum from the combine that a trade is in the works,” writes Fowler. “ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported recently that he expects the team to trade or release him.” “Wentz wants to stay in Indy, for what it’s worth, and he’s not bracing for a move to a new team as it stands. Much could change before the new league year, but right now that’s where things stand.”

From Wentz’s standpoint, this only makes logical sense too.

He began some early offseason workouts with Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon a few weeks ago with the expectation that he’ll still be Indy’s starter—as he rightfully should, until a final decision by the franchise is actually made otherwise.

Joining his third team in three seasons also likely wouldn’t be a precursor for any sort of career rejuvenation either, and it’s hard to believe he’ll land in a much better situation right now than he has with Colts head coach Frank Reich—who’s always backed his corner.

Fowler also notes that there is no momentum on a Wentz trade right now, which seems pretty easy to believe too in the grand scheme of things.

Until the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes a much anticipated final decision on his football future, the other quarterback dominoes of the quarterback carousel aren’t likely to fall—which means potential suitors won’t seriously engage the Colts yet for Wentz until there’s a firm resolution on Rodgers (and they possibly lose out on the reigning NFL MVP).

Eventually contacting the Colts in time, this could be starting quarterback needy teams like the Denver Broncos or Pittsburgh Steelers seeking a consolation prize of sorts.

There’s also the slight chance that the Colts could fail to find any potential viable starting quarterback upgrade options—and Wentz could very well return (although that still seems unlikely at this juncture given what’s already transpired publicly from their top leadership).