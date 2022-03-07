Report: Colts’ Tight End Jack Doyle Retiring From NFL After 9 Seasons

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons with the team, according to Mike Chappell.

Jack Doyle calls it a career. And it was a very nice career with hometown team. https://t.co/xn6sRH9jYk — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 7, 2022

Doyle, who was born and raised in Indianapolis, played nine seasons with the Colts after going undrafted out of Western Kentucky. In those nine seasons, Doyle played a total of 131 games, earned two Pro Bowl selections, had the third-most receptions by a Colts tight end with 295 and had 2,729 receiving yards to go along with 24 touchdowns.

9 seasons

2 Pro Bowls

131 games

295 receptions (3rd most in Colts history by TE)

2,729 yards

24 TDs



And the numbers don't begin to quantify Doyle's value to the Colts. https://t.co/DydToAugyu — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 7, 2022

Nicknamed “Mr. Reliable” by the Colts’ fanbase, Doyle’s impressive 9-year career can be partially highlighted through his ability to get open in key situations, especially on third downs. Throughout his career, Doyle also became a reliable target for Colts’ QBs in the red zone, too.

Although many anticipated Doyle’s retirement, his style of play will be hard to replicate on the field. Doyle, especially over the past few seasons under head coach Frank Reich, established himself as one of the Colts’ top blockers, which has played a crucial role in the offense’s success, particularly in the running game.

Tight end was already a need for the Colts, as GM Chris Ballard had mentioned during his NFL Combine presser. Now, with Doyle stepping away, it becomes an even greater need, and re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox should be of priority for the Colts.

Doyle’s illustrious career and the impact he had both on and off the field; will be well remembered by the Colts and their fanbase for some time.