Report: Colts Have Had Talks with Aaron Rodgers’ Agent on Extension—‘If Available Hypothetically’

According to KOAColorado’s Benjamin Allbright, the Indianapolis Colts—along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are among the potential NFL suitors that have had prior talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ agent regarding his imminent contract extension demands—‘if he were hypothetically available’:

Everybody tampers.



The Steelers (and Colts) called and asked "hypothetically" what he would be seeking for an extension "IF he were available." https://t.co/AguuO8YGai — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 8, 2022

Now, just for the record, NFL teams tamper all of the time, and if you think that after two teams consummate a blockbuster trade is the first time that the acquiring team speaks to the acquired star player’s camp, how does the saying go, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you?

The NFL’s reigning MVP, who is entering the last year of his current Packers contract with a colossal cap hit of $46.7M has yet to make a final decision on whether he’ll finish his future Hall of Fame career in Green Bay or elect to be traded elsewhere—although such a possible league altering decision is expected soon.

Rest assured, wherever he continues playing, he’ll have to rework his contract and land a lucrative contract extension—with rumors of a short-term deal that could make him the highest paid player currently in football on an annual basis.

Now, before anyone gets carried away with the Colts as seriously ‘wining and dining’ Rodgers as a potential leading darkhorse to win the highly contested sweepstakes, Allbright also nearly simultaneously shot down Indianapolis as a serious trade destination for landing the highly sought after 4x NFL MVP—in one fell swoop:

Neither the Colts nor Steelers are real destinations.



It was always Denver or GB. Has been since last year. https://t.co/Yc5EosSt3O — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 8, 2022

What it does mean though is that even with longshot odds, the Colts are clearly performing their due diligence on the potential ‘big fish’ upgrades at starting quarterback too in their early offseason quest to pursue any and all possibly available upgrades.

While the odds are clearly stacked against the Colts right now for landing Rodgers, the Horseshoe can’t be completely ruled out either—given their active pursuit (and having longtime Indy punting great Pat McAfee as a good buddy and rare media ally of Rodgers certainly helps their cause).

If nothing else, you have to appreciate the Colts’ initial activity.