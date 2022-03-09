Report: LT Eric Fisher Not Expected to Re-sign With Colts

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher is expected to hit free agency after both sides were unable to come to terms on an agreement for a new deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Pro-Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to resign with the Colts despite the fact that the two sides have spent recent weeks trying to strike a new deal, per sources. Fisher now is poised to hit free agency next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The move comes just one season after Fisher inked a one-year, $9.4 million deal with the Colts last offseason.

Fisher is coming off a very moderate season for the Colts, particularly as a pass blocker as he surrendered seven sacks and committed eight penalties. Some believed that a majority of Fishers’ struggles were due to him coming off an Achilles tear and that he may have an opportunity to bounce back with Indy next season. Now, he’ll likely sign elsewhere.

The Pro Bowl left tackle earned a 68.2 grade on the Pro Football Focus scale for his performance this past season, which was a middle-of-the-pack ranking amongst all other left tackles in 2021.

With Fisher likely gone, the Colts with have to shift their attention to finding his replacement. Some options — like Terron Armstead and Trent Brown — may be “out of reach” given what they might command price-wise on the free-agent market.

Perhaps Duane Brown (36) or Morgan Moses (31) are more temporary fixes if the Colts decide to find Fisher’s replacement through free agency.

The upcoming NFL Draft also has plenty of intriguing talent at left tackle, with options who may be there when the Colts pick in the second round.

Perhaps Matt Pryor, whom Indy traded for last offseason, gets re-signed and slides in at left tackle. When called upon last season, Pryor stepped up in a big way for the Colts, and it wouldn’t hurt to bring the 27-year-old back on a team-friendly deal.

Either way, whatever route the Colts decide to go, there will be plenty of options.