Report: Colts Interested in Re-Signing Free Agent DL Tyquan Lewis

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts have been in contact with free agent defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis’ representation about re-signing him to a new deal:

Colts have been in contact with Tyquan Lewis’s representation about bringing Lewis back, a source said.



Ballard hasn’t made it much of a secret this offseason that he was happy with the way Lewis was playing before his injury — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 9, 2022

Originally selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6’3”, 267 pound defensive lineman has shown flashes of being an impact rotational defensive lineman over the past season and a half—having demonstrated breakout potential. He also has the versatility to play either defensive tackle or end for the Colts in the trenches.

During 2021, Lewis recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 20 total QB pressures, and an interception during 8 games (2 starts)—before his unfortunate season-ending knee injury.

Per PFF (subscription), Lewis was their 31st best graded edge with a +71.3 overall grade in 2021—featuring a +75.5 run defense grade.

It’ll be interesting to see if both sides can reach a contract extension before free agency formally hits—but the Colts appear clearly interested in having him return.