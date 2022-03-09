Breaking News: Colts Trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders for Multiple Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a pair of draft picks, according to Adam Schefter.

As many have reported over the last few weeks, this move was expected and now a deal has been reached between Washington and Indianapolis.

For Washington, they’ll receive Wentz; and swap second-round picks with the Colts (47 for 42). The Colts will receive two third-round picks, including one this year and one next year. The 2023 third-round pick is conditional and can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays over 70 percent of the Commanders’ snaps next season.

Trade terms, per sources…



Colts get:

2022 third-round pick

2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

2022 second-round pick



Commanders get:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

In addition to swapping second-rounders and getting two third-round picks, Washington has also agreed to take on all of Wentz’s $28 million salary for next season, giving the Colts more than $70 million in cap space to work with this offseason.

Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Carson Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.



From now on, it's Commander Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

With Wentz being traded, the Colts will now begin working on finding his replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the expectation is for Indy to be in the mix for San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

While it remains uncertain where the Colts will turn in finding their next QB, there will be plenty of options on the free-agent market if they’re wanting to take more of a stop-gap approach. Indy could also move up into the first round if there’s a QB they like, too.

Either way, for yet another season, the Colts have a big question mark at the hardest position to solve long-term on an NFL roster, and this will make five straight years where the team has a different starting QB as well.