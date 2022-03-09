Report: Now ‘QB-Less’ Colts ‘Expected to Be in Mix’ for 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo via Trade

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts, who currently now need a starting quarterback—having just traded the ‘one-and-done’ Carson Wentz, are expected to ‘be in the mix’ for San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo via trade:

The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

With 49ers’ 2021 top pick Trey Lance expected to take over the starting reins in San Francisco, Garoppolo is expected to be traded shortly to a quarterback needy team—and he’ll have a contested market, even after undergoing recent offseason shoulder surgery.

Garoppolo completed 301 of 441 throws (68.3%) for 3,810 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 98.7 during 15 starts in 2021.

While Garoppolo isn’t as physically gifted as Wentz, he possesses superior competitiveness and leadership ‘between the ears’. He’s an accurate passer, can take care of the football, and unlike Wentz, isn’t afraid to take the easy underneath open throws and checkdowns.

Won't be easy to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, who worked his way to the upper-right quadrant of this accuracy/efficiency graph w/ NFL's other good QBs.



Trey Lance, in his limited action, was in Wentz/Mayfield territory. But we did see rapid improvement from Lance over his final half pic.twitter.com/BdX07PjiPq — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 2, 2022

However, he can still push the ball downfield:

Since 2018, here are the top 10 QBs in yards per attempt:



1. D. Watson

2. J. Garoppolo

3. P. Mahomes

4. P. Rivers

5. J. Winston

6. D. Brees

7. R. Wilson

8. Nick Mullens

9. R. Fizpatrick

10. R. Tannehill



....



18. C. Beathard

19. L. Jackson



The Niners' machine works OK. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 20, 2021

Too much is made of the ‘he’s just a winner’ mantra, but Garoppolo’s 49ers have made at least the NFC Title game in two of the last three seasons. He’s someone that plays smart and accurate enough to win with—but would still need a strong supporting cast surrounding him to make a deep AFC playoff run.

For what it’s worth, Garoppolo’s name has come up in trade talks between the 49ers and Colts before—specifically during the prior 2020 DeForest Buckner negotiations, and the two teams’ pair of general managers: Chris Ballard and John Lynch have a positive professional working relationship.

Having recouped some lost draft capital in today’s Wentz trade, the Colts also have some extra assets now to help expedite a deal with San Francisco quickly.