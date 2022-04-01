Vikings Sign Colts Free Agent OG Chris Reed

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with Indianapolis Colts free agent offensive guard Chris Reed on a new contract:

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with G Chris Reed.



The 29 year old veteran offensive guard had a strong sole season in Indianapolis, with 6 starts during the 2021 campaign—and appearing in 14 games.

Per PFF (subscription), Reed was their 38th best graded offensive guard with a +67.2 overall grade—including a +69.5 run blocking grade. He was a major asset in opening up rushing lanes for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s record-breaking season.

With veteran Mark Glowinski also signing elsewhere, the Colts appear poised to start third-year interior offensive lineman Danny Pinter at starting right guard, who played well in spot starts at center for Ryan Kelly in 2021. That being said, losing Reed is a critical loss to the team’s interior offensive line depth regardless—as at worst, he was a top backup for Indianapolis.

He was a starting caliber offensive guard at either the left or right side, and the Colts have already lost their top swing-tackle from last season, as Matt Pryor looks like he’ll be elevated to the starting left tackle job. With Pinter also being promoted to a starting role as mentioned, the Colts will have “lost” their top three backup offensive linemen from last season.

Needless to say, there’s clear work to be done in shoring up some trench depth issues.