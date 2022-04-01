Texans Sign Colts Free Agent Running Back Marlon Mack

The Indianapolis Colts defense will be seeing a familiar face twice next season.

Free-agent running back Marlon Mack has agreed to sign with the Houston Texans, according to Tom Pelissero.

Former #Colts RB Marlon Mack will sign with the #Texans, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2022

A former 4th-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mack rushed for a total of 2,084 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time in Indianapolis, which includes rushing for over 900 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

To many, Mack was poised for another solid season in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,091 yards during the 2019 season, but an Achilles tear in Indy’s season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars sidelined him for that season.

Given the roles of both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines last season, Mack didn’t see much on-field action, which led to him signing with Houston, where he’ll likely have the chance to compete for the Texans’ No. 1 running back role.

When healthy, Mack has certainly shown the capability of being a No. 1 back and could provide that for the Texans going forward.

With Mack now in Houston, the Colts will look to the NFL’s 2021 leading rusher, in Taylor, Hines and former undrafted running back Deon Jackson to help carry the load in the rushing department for the upcoming 2022 season.