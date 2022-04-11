WR Skyy Moore Listed as ‘Best Fit’ for Colts by ESPN’s Matt Bowen

Of the several remaining needs for the Indianapolis Colts, many would suggest that wide receiver is perhaps their biggest.

Aside from Michael Pittman Jr., who’s coming off a breakout 1,000-yard season, there’s a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding the Colts’ remaining receivers for different reasons.

As of now, the Colts don’t have a true No. 2 wideout to pair alongside Pittman Jr. Zach Pascal, who’s now with the Philadelphia Eagles, was second behind Pittman in receiving yards last season with 384.

The next highest in receiving yards was running back Jonathan Taylor, who had 360 yards. While the Colts did bring back Ashton Dulin and are high on Dezmon Patmon and Michael Strachan, all three of those receivers are unproven. Banking on them to exceed expectations in 2022 would be extremely risky, regardless of their potential upside.

Indy also has high hopes for Parris Campbell, but injuries have ravaged the former second-round picks career thus far, and the Colts simply can’t overlook that he’s only played in 15 total games in three seasons since being drafted in 2019.

Of all the receivers in the 2022 draft class, ESPN’s Matt Bowen has Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore listed as the ‘best fit’ for the Colts.

Moore is coming off an exceptional season with 1,295 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 13.6 yards per reception for the Broncos in 2021. Moore also tested well at the NFL Combine, running a 4.41 40-time, and would be an excellent No. 2 to Pittman Jr.

Failing to address such a significant need at wideout would be doing new QB Matt Ryan a disservice, especially given that the 2022 draft class is loaded with receiver talent. If he’s there at pick 42, adding Moore would give Ryan and the offense another dynamic weapon to work with.