Report: Western Kentucky Edge DeAngelo Malone to Visit the Colts Ahead of NFL Draft

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Western Kentucky edge DeAngelo Malone has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts coming up—among other NFL teams:

Western Kentucky pass rusher DeAngelo Malone is visiting the #Falcons today, source said. Malone – the two-time Conference USA DPOY and Senior Bowl American Player of the Game – already visited the #Titans, #Eagles and #Broncos, with #Colts, #Texans and #49ers visits to come. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2022

The 6’3”, 243 pound super senior pass rusher (with 33 1/8” arms) recorded 94 tackles (44 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 4 passes defensed during 14 starts in 2021—earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year (for a second time) and First-Team All-Conference USA (for a third consecutive season) honors respectively.

With a RAS of 9.03 out of a maximum of 10.0, and showcasing a 4.54 forty time on the field, Malone plays with great bend, active hands, and has some pass rushing moves in his arsenal. He plays tough and shows exceptional competitiveness in the trenches—displaying a high motor and a lot of energy. However, he’ll need to get stronger at the next level at the point of attack at times, especially in run defense.

He also participated in this past year’s Senior Bowl.

Here’s what they’re saying on Malone:

That closing burst to the QB...

DeAngelo Malone doesn't believe in the "go easy because it's an All-Star Game" mindset.

DeAngelo Malone (234 lbs) bull rushing Trevor Penning (330 lbs)

WKU EDGE DeAngelo Malone has had quite the pre-draft process. Monster pro day (4.56 40 and a 7.04 3-cone) with Brandon Hunt in attendance.



High-effort, productive speed rusher. Twitched up, can really run the arc as one of the best benders in the class.



pic.twitter.com/NySZg8AmTf — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) April 7, 2022

WKU EDGE Deangelo Malone blows by UTSA OT Spencer Burford



Catch the #SeniorBowl live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/PtQEQZN0AZ — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2022

Now DeAngelo Malone is someone I can really get behind.



49.5 TFLs over the last three years AND he's a great athlete.



4.54 40!!! — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 7, 2022

Whether the Colts would deploy him as a rotational speed rushing LEO at defensive end or a pass rushing SAM linebacker in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s ‘evolved’ Cover 3 scheme, Malone would add another athletic pass rusher with some juice, and an intriguing pass rushing prospect who was highly productive at the collegiate level.

He projects to be either a late ‘Day 2’ pick or early ‘Day 3’ pick in the NFL Draft.