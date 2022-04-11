 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Western Kentucky Edge DeAngelo Malone to Visit the Colts Ahead of NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Western Kentucky edge DeAngelo Malone has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts coming up—among other NFL teams:

The 6’3”, 243 pound super senior pass rusher (with 33 1/8” arms) recorded 94 tackles (44 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 4 passes defensed during 14 starts in 2021—earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year (for a second time) and First-Team All-Conference USA (for a third consecutive season) honors respectively.

With a RAS of 9.03 out of a maximum of 10.0, and showcasing a 4.54 forty time on the field, Malone plays with great bend, active hands, and has some pass rushing moves in his arsenal. He plays tough and shows exceptional competitiveness in the trenches—displaying a high motor and a lot of energy. However, he’ll need to get stronger at the next level at the point of attack at times, especially in run defense.

He also participated in this past year’s Senior Bowl.

Here’s what they’re saying on Malone:

Whether the Colts would deploy him as a rotational speed rushing LEO at defensive end or a pass rushing SAM linebacker in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s ‘evolved’ Cover 3 scheme, Malone would add another athletic pass rusher with some juice, and an intriguing pass rushing prospect who was highly productive at the collegiate level.

He projects to be either a late ‘Day 2’ pick or early ‘Day 3’ pick in the NFL Draft.

