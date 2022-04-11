 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts to Host North Carolina QB Sam Howell this Week Before the NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
Wake Forest v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that will be hosting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell this week before the 2022 NFL Draft:

The 6’1”, 218 pound junior quarterback completed 217 of 347 pass attempts (62.5%) for 3,056 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and 9 interceptions during 12 starts in 2021.

He also participated in this year’s Senior Bowl.

Howell plays with great confidence—with an eye towards going vertical, and has the ability to make all the throws (and off multiple platforms) at each level of the opposing defense. He also has a little mobility, which can be useful in extending plays and running RPOs/play action at the pro ranks.

That being said, his timing and accuracy need greater consistency, especially as it relates to his ball placement to his receivers—with limits both catchability and YAC opportunities.

Here’s what they’re saying on Howell:

With his dual threat mobility and competitiveness, Howell has a lot of traits that the Colts covet—as it sounds like he could be a stronger armed Sam Ehlinger to some extent, who Indianapolis seems to hold in high regard as their primary backup quarterback.

That being said, given what just transpired during Carson Wentz’s short-lived tenure with the Colts, and it appears some of those same shortfalls with Wentz as a passer could once again rear their ugly head with Howell—and bog Indianapolis’ passing game down again.

He’s a top quarterback prospect certainly worth considering for the Colts on ‘Day 2’, but he’s a little lower on my list than some of the other names that have so far been mentioned.

