Colts Hosted Local Pro Day on Monday; Met With Purdue WR David Bell Before Draft Day

The Indianapolis Colts hosted their local Pro Day on Monday, and there were a number of nearby ‘homegrown’ prospects who participated in the day’s annually held scouting event (via 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

#Colts hosting their Local Pro Day today.



David Bell, Ty Fryfogle, Micah McFadden, Jackson Anthrop all taking part. pic.twitter.com/PoEIjV1Nrx — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 11, 2022

Among the biggest names was prized Purdue junior wideout David Bell, who attended but did not work out. Instead, he reportedly met with Colts general manager Chris Ballard for a few minutes (via the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins):

Purdue WR David Bell, a Warren Central grad, didn’t work out at the Colts pro day but met with Chris Ballard for a few minutes. Basically a free top-30 visit for them.



He’d be stoked to play here.



“It would mean a lot, being 20 minutes from the facility.” — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 11, 2022

Bell also talked briefly with new Colts’ wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne:

David Bell and Ty Fryfogle were at the #Colts Pro Day and touched base with Indy's newest WR coach Reggie Wayne. pic.twitter.com/m6ghEWRoEl — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) April 11, 2022

Here’s a breakdown of some of the bigger named local prospects who attended:

David Bell, WR, Purdue: The 6’1”, 212 pound junior wideout was incredibly productive at Purdue, catching 93 receptions for 1,286 receiving yards (13.8 ypc. avg.) and 6 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning consensus First-Team All-American honors, the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award, and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection for a consecutive season.

Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana: The 6’1”, 204 pound super senior wideout caught 46 receptions for 512 receiving yards (11.1 ypr. avg.) and 4 touchdown receptions during 12 starts in 2021. A year prior in 2020, he was awarded to the All-Big Ten First-Team, AP Third-Team All-American honors, and the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana: The 6’1”, 240 pound senior linebacker (with 31 1/4” arms) recorded 77 tackles (49 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble in 12 starts during 2021. As a team captain for the Hoosiers, he was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Jackson Anthrop, WR, Purdue: The 5’9”, 186 pound super senior wideout caught 53 receptions for 570 receiving yards (10.8 ypr. avg,) and 5 touchdown receptions during 13 starts this past season. He also has experience as a special teams returnman. His older brother, Danny Anthrop, a four-year football letter winner at Purdue, was a member of the Colts previously in 2016.

Obviously, this is a great opportunity for some of the local, more unheralded and lesser known prospects to gain additional exposure and an extra set of eyes on them via the Colts scouting department in the hopes of making their NFL dreams come true.

While the majority of participating prospects will ultimately not see their name formally called during draft weekend, it could further their chances of being signed by the Colts as potential undrafted rookie free agents.