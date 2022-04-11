 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Illinois Safety Kerby Joseph Among the Prospects Who Visited the Colts on Monday

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Nebraska at Illinois Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris, Illinois safety Kerby Joseph visited the Indianapolis Colts on Monday—and was among those prospects who attended their local Pro Day:

The 6’1”, 203 pound senior safety (with 33” arms) recorded 57 tackles (41 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 2 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 12 starts in 2021—as he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Joseph has great length, impressive ball skills, and is a good athlete—who showcases his athleticism and fluidity when in coverage out in space. He could fit with the Colts as a split high safety at the next level (or even single high in certain looks), and we know how general manager Chris Ballard covets long defensive backs as his ideal prototype.

Still gaining experience at the safety position, Joseph needs to continue developing his instincts and while certainly willing, improve his hit power as a tackler. He also could withstand to gain greater consistency in his pursuit angles to the football.

Here’s what else they’re saying on Joseph:

While the Colts have reportedly recently signed veteran Rodney McLeod to serve as their third safety—alongside Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis, there may be room for a young developmental player at the position as well (even with free agent Armani Watts also being added for special teams depth).

Joseph has three key strengths really going for him that could pique the Colts interest come draft weekend: 1) Length, 2) Ball Skills, and 3) Athleticism. He’s one of the better safety prospects in this year’s draft class.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...