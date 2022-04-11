Illinois Safety Kerby Joseph Among the Prospects Who Visited the Colts on Monday

According to Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris, Illinois safety Kerby Joseph visited the Indianapolis Colts on Monday—and was among those prospects who attended their local Pro Day:

Illinois S Kerby Joseph is visiting the #Colts today pic.twitter.com/tqevQcFmli — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 11, 2022

The 6’1”, 203 pound senior safety (with 33” arms) recorded 57 tackles (41 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 2 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 12 starts in 2021—as he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Joseph has great length, impressive ball skills, and is a good athlete—who showcases his athleticism and fluidity when in coverage out in space. He could fit with the Colts as a split high safety at the next level (or even single high in certain looks), and we know how general manager Chris Ballard covets long defensive backs as his ideal prototype.

Still gaining experience at the safety position, Joseph needs to continue developing his instincts and while certainly willing, improve his hit power as a tackler. He also could withstand to gain greater consistency in his pursuit angles to the football.

Here’s what else they’re saying on Joseph:

#Illinois safety Kerby Joseph has been steadily rising as an NFL prospect since the summer and earned himself a @seniorbowl invite.



Joseph and 15 other NFL prospects who are likely candidates to ascend after next week in Mobile: https://t.co/0NrV1BoCOQ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 27, 2022

#Illinois FS Kerby Joseph officially declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.



Long athlete with speed. 5 INTs in 2021. Prospect on the rise. He made my top-10 safeties in my recent draft rankings (https://t.co/gpZk3Mdp97) https://t.co/4goo3UnMzi — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 14, 2021

Former Illinois Safety Kerby Joseph has some of the best ball skills in the upcoming draft. He had 5 interceptions last season and was All-Big Ten first team. Check out our interview with Kerby.@JKERB25 @IlliniFootball @ShrineBowl https://t.co/I5gSY62MGn — Inside The NFL Prospects (@theprospect_nfl) December 21, 2021

The #Bears met with Illinois safety Kerby Joseph today, and he’s one of my favorite DBs in this draft.



He’s a lengthy safety with loose hips and elite ball skills. Could be a solid contributor for whichever team drafts him. pic.twitter.com/IgUfmvJL4C — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 6, 2022

SAF Kerby Joseph - Illinois



Good showcase of coverage range and ball skills from a single high look



The QB’s eyes are locked on the post route early and Joseph reads it to get in position and makes a play on the ball



pic.twitter.com/aI1Zgsyr5N — Kendall Mirsky (@MirskyKendall) April 7, 2022

Kerby Joseph shows a great deal of anticipation to start climbing before the ball is released. I'm not sure about his long speed, but range is more about wit than sheer speed. pic.twitter.com/q3GLxky1fK — Cory (@realcorykinnan) April 4, 2022

Nice win for Illinois football! Bunch of solid defensive prospects on this team... EDGE Owen Carney, S Kerby Joseph & CB Devon Witherspoon in particular are on my radar



...the Raiders are quite happy with their Nate Hobbs pick last spring! — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 23, 2021

While the Colts have reportedly recently signed veteran Rodney McLeod to serve as their third safety—alongside Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis, there may be room for a young developmental player at the position as well (even with free agent Armani Watts also being added for special teams depth).

Joseph has three key strengths really going for him that could pique the Colts interest come draft weekend: 1) Length, 2) Ball Skills, and 3) Athleticism. He’s one of the better safety prospects in this year’s draft class.