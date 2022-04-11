Report: LSU DT Glen Logan Met Virtually with the Colts as NFL Draft Quickly Approaches

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts met virtually with LSU defensive tackle Glen Logan before the NFL Draft:

LSU DT Glen Logan met with the Colts via Zoom, per source. Glen was invited to Saints local day last week. Glen made 31 career stats for the Tigers. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 11, 2022

The 6’2”, 298 pound super senior defensive tackle (with 34 1/4” arms) recorded 10 tackles (4 solo), a tackle for loss, and a sack in 6 starts during 2021—as he suffered an August foot injury. He ran a 4.99 forty yard dash at his recent Pro Day with the Tigers.

He is among those collegiate athletes who previously signed a NIL partnership with the WWE—meaning pro wrestling could be in his future, if football doesn’t work out long-term.

Known predominantly for stopping the run, Logan is an interesting interior defensive line prospect to watch for in the later rounds of the NFL Draft or as a priority undrafted free agent—especially for a Colts defense that looks to reinforce some of its lost depth in the trenches.