Report: Nebraska WR Samori Toure Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled with the Colts

By Luke Schultheis
NCAA Football: East/West Shrine Game Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure:

The 6’0”, 191 pound senior wideout caught 46 receptions for 898 receiving yards (19.5 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during 12 games (9 starts) in 2021—earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

The former University of Montana transfer ran a 4.48 forty time at his recent Pro Day and projects as a slot wideout at the next level (as well as a solid special teams contributor).

While not the most explosive wideout, Toure is a nuanced route runner with good straight line speed, impressive ball skills, and sure hands, who is at his best attacking secondaries vertically. To his credit, he also understands how to use leverage to create separation from opposing defensive backs. Toure projects as a sub-package wideout at the pro ranks.

Right now, he looks like a ‘Day 3’ or priority undrafted rookie free agent signing during draft weekend.

Here’s what they’re saying on Toure:

Toure can’t be considered the lone upgrade for the Colts at wideout this offseason, but in combination with another move or two at the position, he could be a contributing part of the solution—in adding some fresh blood as a potential playmaker to Indy’s receiving unit.

As a productive deep threat for the Cornhuskers, he could serve as slot insurance for oft-injured Colts wideout Parris Campbell and provide the Colts with another downfield threat in select offensive subpackages (while providing valuable special teams production in the process).

