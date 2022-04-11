Report: Nebraska WR Samori Toure Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled with the Colts

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure:

Nebraska WR Samori Toure making pre-draft visits with Colts, Packers, Seahawks, Chiefs and Bengals, per source. Intriguing pass-catching prospect for teams that need one. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 11, 2022

The 6’0”, 191 pound senior wideout caught 46 receptions for 898 receiving yards (19.5 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during 12 games (9 starts) in 2021—earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

The former University of Montana transfer ran a 4.48 forty time at his recent Pro Day and projects as a slot wideout at the next level (as well as a solid special teams contributor).

While not the most explosive wideout, Toure is a nuanced route runner with good straight line speed, impressive ball skills, and sure hands, who is at his best attacking secondaries vertically. To his credit, he also understands how to use leverage to create separation from opposing defensive backs. Toure projects as a sub-package wideout at the pro ranks.

Right now, he looks like a ‘Day 3’ or priority undrafted rookie free agent signing during draft weekend.

Here’s what they’re saying on Toure:

An upcoming pre-draft visit for the #Seahawks, per source: Nebraska WR Samori Toure. From Portland, initially went to Montana before Nebraska. Put up numbers both spots. Here's his section in Dane's draft guide. Could be Day 3 or PFA option for Seattle. https://t.co/U6gVwvajOs pic.twitter.com/rhGY6SUdAm — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 11, 2022

Chiefs have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Samori Toure (WR, Neb)



Long striding WR with build-up speed to get vertical.



Understands how to attack leverage from CBs and shows high end body control adjusting to the ball or mid-route.



RAC ability once he has the ball pic.twitter.com/LFXb0cAe5R — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) April 11, 2022

Samori Toure hit ‘em with the spin cycle for the TD



: @ShrineBowl on NFL Network @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/KjUoDHMAlm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2022

Same connection for East — E.J. Perry to Samori Toure for another touchdown. Once down 25-8, it’s now 25-24 with 1:32 left in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UojQmNO61G — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 4, 2022

Samori Toure/WR/Nebraska has looked awesome in the early going. Running great routes and making some terrific catches #Nebraska — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 29, 2022

Got to see @HuskerFBNation WR Samori Toure in Vegas score 2tds in the @ShrineBowl. Coaches there were impressed. In a deep WR class he’s making the rounds with 5 top 30 visits so far. 49ers, Packers, Bengals, Chiefs and Bears. 21 days until the #nfldraft Lets Go! — Michael Yam (@Mike_Yam) April 7, 2022

Winning at the LOS starts w/ feet. Samori Touré creates separation w/ the hesitation release to gather info & push the CB back w/ his feet. This forces the CB to shoot the wrong hand, locking corner’s hips long enough for Touré to create a comfortable throwing window. pic.twitter.com/nOsu9ZVrDZ — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) March 27, 2022

WR Samori Toure with a strong outing last night - 2 nice TD catches but routinely first down on punt coverage units too! @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/ffLz4wDW0L — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 4, 2022

NEBRASKA STRIKES BACK ‼️



Samori Toure 72 yards to the HOUSE



pic.twitter.com/9LQooPFKx1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2021

Samori Toure is lighting Ohio State up ‼️‼️ Huskers back within 6 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tdBh7oqJTE — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2021

Toure can’t be considered the lone upgrade for the Colts at wideout this offseason, but in combination with another move or two at the position, he could be a contributing part of the solution—in adding some fresh blood as a potential playmaker to Indy’s receiving unit.

As a productive deep threat for the Cornhuskers, he could serve as slot insurance for oft-injured Colts wideout Parris Campbell and provide the Colts with another downfield threat in select offensive subpackages (while providing valuable special teams production in the process).