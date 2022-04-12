Report: Colts Met With UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

The Indianapolis Colts have met with one of the 2022 drafts top tight ends in UCLA’s Greg Dulcich, according to Ian Rapoport.

One of the Draft’s top TE’s, #UCLA’s Greg Dulcich, continues a busy month with a Top-30 visit with the #Falcons today and tomorrow. He’s met with over 20 teams in the past month, including with TE-needy teams such as the #Bengals, #Packers, #Colts & #Chargers, among others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2022

Additionally, Rapoport adds that Dulcich has ‘met with 20 teams in the past month,’ including the Colts.

The Colts did re-sign Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year, $18 million deal back in March and have high hopes for second-year tight end Kylen Granson. Still, the need at tight end is very much there, especially with Jack Doyle’s recent retirement.

Dulcich is an intriguing prospect. At 6’4”, the UCLA star posted a career-high 725 receiving yards on 42 receptions and tied his career-high in touchdowns with five during the 2021 season.

Dulcich would give the Colts a vertical threat at tight end who can stretch the middle of the field, which would open up the playbook even more for Frank Reich and new QB Matt Ryan.

While his run-blocking isn’t considered a strength, perhaps the Colts take a chance at developing that part of his game given his big-play ability.