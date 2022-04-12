Report: Colts Sign Special Teamer Brandon King to 1-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts have signed special teamer Brandon King to a 1-year deal, according to his agent, Sean Stellato, which was reported by Adam Schefter.

Former New England defensive specialist and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon King reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per his agent @Seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2022

According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the deal hasn’t been signed, “but Colts are headed there.”

The Colts have agreed to terms with Patriots special teamer Brandon King, per his agent, Sean Stellato. Deal hasn’t been signed yet, but Colts are headed there — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 12, 2022

King spent the previous six seasons with the New England Patriots before agreeing to terms with Indianapolis. It didn’t take long for King to establish himself as one of the Patriots’ top-end special team players, which is where he spent most of his time.

The Colts did lose two key special teams contributors in George Odum and Matthew Adams. Odum, who was replaced by Armani Watts, signed with the San Francisco 49ers recently. As for Adams, he signed with the Chicago Bears and will rejoin former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

King brings unique value from a special teams standpoint and will likely replace the role Adams held through previous seasons.

Since King only saw two career defensive snaps through his career with New England, it’s fair to assume that he likely won’t see much time on the defensive side of the ball with the Colts either.

Now that Indy has replaced two of their key special teams contributors, chances are they’ll turn their attention to bringing in some extra safety help. It appears likely that the Colts’ extra safety help will come from experienced veteran Rodney McLeod, who is finalizing a deal with the team, as Ian Rapoport originally reported last Friday.