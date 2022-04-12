Report: Colts To Meet With Stanford Defensive Lineman Thomas Booker

The Indianapolis Colts are one of several teams who plan to meet with Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, according to Ryan Fowler, a writer for The Draft Network.

Fowler also reports that Booker is garnering a lot of interest from several teams around the league.

In four seasons with Stanford, Booker garnered 9.5 sacks 159 combined tackles (89 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.

His off-field accolades are extremely impressive, as Booker was a team captain for the Cardinal in 2020 (as mentioned in Chad Reuter’s Combine report) and was one of 13 finalists for the Williams V. Campbell Award, which is given to a player who has high academics and excellent community service efforts.

Colts GM Chris Ballard has always prioritized having multiple, quality starters along the defensive line. He’s also emphasized the importance of character and leadership-driven players, which Booker certainly exemplifies.

Indy is in need of quality defensive line depth with the recent retirement of former 6th-round pick Rob Windsor, Taylor Stallworth signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Al-Quadin Muhammad signing with the Chicago Bears.

Booker fits the mold for what Ballard usually looks for in a defensive lineman, both on and off the field, and he’d be a solid addition to the Colts’ defensive line rotation.