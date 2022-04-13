Colts Select CMU OT Bernhard Raimann in ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s Latest NFL Mock Draft

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts will select Central Michigan University offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in his latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft:

42. Indianapolis Colts (via WSH) Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan There’s a drop off in the tackle class after the top four guys, but there could be a run of them in Round 2. Raimann, who started his college career as a tight end and moved to tackle in 2020, has the physical tools that will entice teams. He needs to be coached hard. This is the Colts’ only pick in the first two rounds, so they have to make it count.

It’s the second time that Raimann has been prominently mocked to the Colts within the past week, as NFL.com’s Chad Reuter previously had Indianapolis selecting him as well.

The 6’6”, 303 pound offensive tackle is regarded as an exceptional athlete at the position (with a RAS of 9.81 out of a maximum of 10.0), as a former converted tight end. He made all 6 starts at left tackle in 2021 for the Chippewas—earning First-Team All-MAC and Sporting News Second-Team All-American honors respectively.

That being said, he has shorter arms (23% NFL percentile) and is a little older for a prospect (as he will turn 25 years old during his rookie season).

Especially regarding his lack of length, he doesn’t necessarily seem like a Colts general manager Chris Ballard selection this early in the draft, who ideally loves long-armed athletes at left tackle (i.e., one could infer from his post-draft comments last year that Ballard viewed second round offensive tackle prospects such as Samuel Cosmi and Dillon Radunz as purely NFL right tackles given their relatively shorter arms).

Raimann has good movement skills and lateral quickness for the offensive tackle position with the ability to get out in space and climb to the second level of defenses with ease. He’ll need some time to develop, as his technique could use further refinement—and he could become a little more powerful in his base as a run blocker at times.

Here’s what they’re saying on Raimann:

My top-5 @SeniorBowl prospects (non-QB) entering the week. All five have 1st round grades with a chance to continue climbing.



1. Trevor Penning, OT, UNI

2. Bernhard Raimann, OT CMU

3. Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU

4. Zion Johnson, OG, BC

5. Logan Hall, DL, HOU — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2022

Here are a few players I've noticed I'm slightly lower on than the consensus - and hey that's ok! Most have going in the 1st round...



2nd Round Grades:



EDGE David Ojabo - MICH

OT Bernhard Raimann - CMU

OT Trevor Penning - UNI

WR Drake London - USC

DL Logan Hall - UH — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 12, 2022

Players I'll be higher than consensus on this cycle:

Leo Chenal

Sam Howell

Chasen Hines

Alex Wright

Sean Rhyan



Players I'll be lower on than consensus:

Bernhard Raimann

Nakobe Dean

The QB position

Cam Jurgens

Jalen Tolbert — Cory (@realcorykinnan) April 8, 2022

In his 9th ever game playing offensive tackle, Austrian-born Bernhard Raimann rolled into Death Valley at LSU and dominated.



Allowed only one hurry all day. In fact, he allowed less than one pressure per game on average, and only allowed his QB to be touched 4 times ALL YEAR. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 28, 2022

Film room preview: Bernhard Raimann breaking down one of my favorite reps on his 2021 film. Excellent example of what it looks like to stay leveraged on a block to finish. Footwork pic.twitter.com/BsbtkSXsve — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 4, 2022

Per a source, 13 NFL offensive line coaches were at the Central Michigan pro day today for Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke.



Raimann a potential Rd1 and Goedeke a Rd2-3 player. Both have NFL starter traits — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022

Spin moves are usually a cheat code in one-on-ones, but Bernhard Raimann is all over this one from Arnold Ebiketie



Thought the Central Michigan tackle settled down really well today after a shaky start on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Y4oQ3vvta2 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 3, 2022

Wake Forest OL Zach Tom's 9'10" is tied for 4th best since 2006



Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann's 9'9" is 7th best



Three great jumpers in this OL class pic.twitter.com/Aq2dZradAE — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 5, 2022

Athleticism scores for the 2022 offensive line class are now official.



Among offensive tackles, three prospects finished with an athleticism score of 90-plus:



Zach Tom, @WakeFB (99)

Bernhard Raimann, @CMU_Football (96)

Trevor Penning, @UNIFootball (90)#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/USlfjcDibG — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2022

Here are a couple of comparisons that I feel really good about so far in this OL class:



Max Mitchell - James Hurst

Ed Ingram - Jonah Jackson

Dohnovan West - Kendrick Green

Lecitus Smith - Nate Davis

Bernhard Raimann - Jake Matthews pic.twitter.com/pVNw3QqZug — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 18, 2022

The Colts appear comfortable with re-signed offensive tackle Matt Pryor as the starting left tackle entering the 2022 campaign—although pursuing a potential upgrade cannot be completely ruled out, especially since Pryor’s elevation from the team’s top backup swing-tackle position limits their offensive line’s overall depth.

There’s no question either that the team also has greater needs than at offensive tackle right now, namely at wide receiver, tight end, or cornerback. However, an NFL general manager should still draft using ‘the best prospect available’ concept—within reason, or he’ll find himself soon on the hot seat with botched selections.

I’m just not so sure that such a sleeper prospect is Raimann though at this point in the draft, especially with top wide receiver prospects such as Georgia’s George Pickens, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, and Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce still sitting there in this mock draft.