Report: Ole Miss CB Deane Leonard Has a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with the Colts this Week

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 06 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Louisville v Ole Miss Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Ole Miss cornerback Deane Leonard has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts this week ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

The 6’0”, 194 pound senior cornerback (with 30 1/2” arms) recorded 48 tackles (28 solo), a tackle for loss, and 7 passes defensed during 11 starts in 2021 for Ole Miss—earning Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition for consecutive semesters.

Before playing collegiately in the USA, Leonard played three seasons with the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, for the Dinos, where he was a 2x All-Canadian member.

He appears to have no relation to Colts’ 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

He ran a fast 4.39 forty time at Ole Miss’s recent Pro Day and has a RAS of 7.62 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Here’s what else they’re saying on Leonard:

Leonard seems like an intriguing developmental cornerback prospect with his elite speed and some ball skills to work with at the next level—as a potential later ‘Day 3’ or priority undrafted free agent signing for the Colts.

The Colts could use the additional cornerback depth too, as the team has only added Brandon Facyson at the position—while the team traded last year’s starter Rock Ya-Sin, and two veterans, Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, are free agents and appear unlikely to be re-signed at this time.

