Report: Ole Miss CB Deane Leonard Has a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with the Colts this Week

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Ole Miss cornerback Deane Leonard has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts this week ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Ole Miss CB Deane Leonard has a Top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts this week, per source. Leonard previously met face-to-face w/ the Raiders.



Leonard ran a verified 4.37 40 at @OleMissFB's Pro Day. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 12, 2022

The 6’0”, 194 pound senior cornerback (with 30 1/2” arms) recorded 48 tackles (28 solo), a tackle for loss, and 7 passes defensed during 11 starts in 2021 for Ole Miss—earning Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition for consecutive semesters.

Before playing collegiately in the USA, Leonard played three seasons with the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, for the Dinos, where he was a 2x All-Canadian member.

He appears to have no relation to Colts’ 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

He ran a fast 4.39 forty time at Ole Miss’s recent Pro Day and has a RAS of 7.62 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Here’s what else they’re saying on Leonard:

Before putting on a show at Ole Miss, Deane Leonard spent 3 seasons with the Calgary DIno's and was an important part of their 2019 Vanier Cup run Here's a look at the Alberta native's career production ⁠

⁠#CFL #CFLDraft #StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/L9rQj4YuJE — PRSVRE (@PRSVRE_) June 6, 2021

Field view of @OleMissFB DB Deane Leonard. Quality size and arm length with good speed and athleticism. Very good ball skills and uses length and strength to contest passes. 2 PBU in first quarter vs. A&M today. @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl @scott_nfl @draftguyjimmy pic.twitter.com/JAmn8DPwzc — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) November 14, 2021

FB | It's now 21-13 @UCDinos after Deane Leonard scores a 42-yard pick six pic.twitter.com/kTMBBQPz53 — UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds) September 14, 2019

One year ago today, a 62-yard pick-six by Deane Leonard secured an opening-week win for @Dinos_Football.#GoDinos pic.twitter.com/VKDM7vR3ms — UCalgary Dinos (@UCDinos) August 30, 2020

Deane Leonard (Ole Miss CB ) played hockey in Calgary when he was young. Switched to basketball, track in HS. Work ethic shines through in addition to his speed. https://t.co/GeN2TVFo65 — Dean Kindig (@TCBILLS_Astro) April 11, 2022

Leonard seems like an intriguing developmental cornerback prospect with his elite speed and some ball skills to work with at the next level—as a potential later ‘Day 3’ or priority undrafted free agent signing for the Colts.

The Colts could use the additional cornerback depth too, as the team has only added Brandon Facyson at the position—while the team traded last year’s starter Rock Ya-Sin, and two veterans, Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, are free agents and appear unlikely to be re-signed at this time.