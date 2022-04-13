 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Houston Edge David Anenih Visited the Colts on Tuesday Ahead of the NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Houston v Auburn Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, University of Houston edge David Anenih visted the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

The 6’2”, 245 pound senior defensive end (with tentacle-like 34 3/8” arms) recorded 30 tackles (16 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 2 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 14 starts for the Cougars in 2021—earning First-Team All-AAC honors.

Anenih is a long-armed, explosive edge—who plays with a high motor and a lot of energy, but will need to improve his hand usage and have a clear pass rushing ‘plan of attack’ at the next level. He ran an impressive 4.74 forty time at his recent Pro Day.

Here’s what they’re saying on Anenih:

It’s not hard to see that Anenih has a lot of the physical traits that Colts general manager Chris Ballard, as well as a lot of other NFL general managers covet as a pass rushing prospect—namely, his length, explosion, athleticism, and speed.

He’s one of the better developmental pass rushing prospects in this year’s draft class.

Anenih could be a sleeper of sorts for the Colts—at some point later on in the NFL Draft, potentially giving new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley another intriguing piece to work with up front to help generate additional pass pressure and create unique looks on defense.

