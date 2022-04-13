Report: Colts Host Pro Bowl Cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Free Agent Visit

The Indianapolis Colts hosted free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit on Wednesday, according to Joel A. Erickson, a team insider for the Indianapolis Star.

Stephon Gilmore visited the Colts today, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 13, 2022

Throughout his illustrious career, Gilmore, a former first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills back in 2012, quickly established himself as one of the league’s more dominant corners and has earned a combined five Pro Bowl selections for the Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, respectfully.

In 2019, Gilmore was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year after garnering a career-high six interceptions, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns, 20 pass deflections, a forced fumble, a sack and 44 solo tackles.

Outside of a few moves, the Colts have been fairly quiet for the better part of free agency. But after trading away cornerback Rock Ya-Sin earlier this offseason, adding a proven veteran in Gilmore would provide a significant boost to the Colts’ cornerback room, as he would pair well alongside starters Isaiah Rodgers and Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II.

What’s also noteworthy is the Colts “sent a jet” for Gilmore’s visit today, according to Josina Anderson.

I'm told the #Colts "sent a jet" for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore's visit today with the team, per source.



Gilmore's team visit was listed on the NFL's wire. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 13, 2022

Gilmore is coming off a solid season with the Panthers after being traded in mid-October of 2021. Through eight games (three starts), the multi-time Pro Bowler had two interceptions and 16 solo tackles to go along with two tackles for loss.

Gilmore will turn 32 once the regular season starts around mid-September. His resume speaks for itself over the previous ten seasons, and there are plenty of reasons (and stats) to suggest that the veteran cornerback has several more valuable years left.