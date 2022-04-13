 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Hosted Stuttgart DB Marcel Dabo of the ELF on Top 30 Visit Before the NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: International Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts hosted the European League of Football’s Stuttgart Surge’s Marcel Dabo, a young and talented international defensive back—with impressive physical tools, before the 2022 NFL Draft:

Dabo participated in the NFL International Player Pathway program, which provides elite international athletes the opportunity to play at the NFL level—and was one of the top prospects who worked out at the NFL London International Combine this past fall.

This past season, Dabo had 28 total tackles and an interception for the Surge—en route to being named to the 2021 ELF All-Star Team and the league’s defensive rookie of the year.

In London, at 6’0”, 210 pounds, Dabo recorded a 4.52 forty time, 39 inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump, and 19 reps on the 225 pound bench press.

He looked even stronger during drills in March, participating at Arizona State’s recent Pro Day:

Here’s what else they’re saying on Dabo:

If you’re keeping score at home, the Colts currently have a net loss of -2 at cornerback, as the team traded last year’s starter Rock Ya-Sin, signed free agent Brandon Facyson, but a pair of veterans, Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie still remain free agents (and appear unlikely to be re-signed at this juncture). The Colts did bring in fellow veteran free agent Stephon Gilmore for a visit on Wednesday.

Dabo has some clear NFL traits to work with at the next level and is an intriguing developmental cornerback prospect—given some of his impressive physical measurables. He’s definitely worth a further look from the Colts in the pre-draft evaluation process.

