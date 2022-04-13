Colts Hosted Stuttgart DB Marcel Dabo of the ELF on Top 30 Visit Before the NFL Draft

According to Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts hosted the European League of Football’s Stuttgart Surge’s Marcel Dabo, a young and talented international defensive back—with impressive physical tools, before the 2022 NFL Draft:

Here’s an interesting draft development: EuroLeague defensive MVP Marcel Dabo had a top-30 visit with the #Colts, per source.



Dabo, a corner, has drawn interest from several teams following his March workout at Arizona State as part of the International Pathway Program. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 13, 2022

Dabo participated in the NFL International Player Pathway program, which provides elite international athletes the opportunity to play at the NFL level—and was one of the top prospects who worked out at the NFL London International Combine this past fall.

This past season, Dabo had 28 total tackles and an interception for the Surge—en route to being named to the 2021 ELF All-Star Team and the league’s defensive rookie of the year.

In London, at 6’0”, 210 pounds, Dabo recorded a 4.52 forty time, 39 inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump, and 19 reps on the 225 pound bench press.

He looked even stronger during drills in March, participating at Arizona State’s recent Pro Day:

Here’s what else they’re saying on Dabo:

Rachaad White and Tyler Johnson were great, but German DB Marcel Dabo might have stolen the show at the ASU pro day. Loved the expression on this #Chiefs scouts' face after he jumped a 40.5-inch vert. KC has international marketing rights in Germany. Food for thought. https://t.co/TwJ31E0jDs pic.twitter.com/yWU3xB1p6W — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) March 15, 2022

Marcel Dabo was a standout from the NFL International combine in October. Tested similarly to STs stud Justin Bethel. https://t.co/p1Tk4gMkIY pic.twitter.com/rCW61Agvf6 — Mark Dulgerian (@MarkDulgerian) March 15, 2022

In other news, international defensive back product Marcel Dabo (Germany) just bounced for a 40.5 inch vertical pic.twitter.com/Ul1C57VrCm — Kevin Redfern (@KevinMRedfern13) March 14, 2022

Short clip here. Hopefully have more. This is Marcel Dabo. He posted a 10-8 broad jump. By far best mark of the camp. He’s got a background in parkour/freestyle running. Also had a 4.2 shuttle. pic.twitter.com/17kbbDdKeW — Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) April 1, 2019

If you’re keeping score at home, the Colts currently have a net loss of -2 at cornerback, as the team traded last year’s starter Rock Ya-Sin, signed free agent Brandon Facyson, but a pair of veterans, Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie still remain free agents (and appear unlikely to be re-signed at this juncture). The Colts did bring in fellow veteran free agent Stephon Gilmore for a visit on Wednesday.

Dabo has some clear NFL traits to work with at the next level and is an intriguing developmental cornerback prospect—given some of his impressive physical measurables. He’s definitely worth a further look from the Colts in the pre-draft evaluation process.