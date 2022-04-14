Report: Colts Free Agent Edge Kemoko Turay Signs One-Year Contract with the 49ers

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Indianapolis Colts free agent edge Kemoko Turay has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, who he visited last week:

Smart move for Turay, who could be the next double digit sacks guy out of nowhere in SF, working with Kris Kocurek https://t.co/jHlDL2LfiP — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 14, 2022

The former 2018 Colts’ second round pick has been hindered by injuries to start his early pro career, but is coming off his best career season in which he recorded 5.5 sacks to go along with 22 total QB pressures and 9 tackles (6 solo) during 13 games:

Pass-Rush Pressure Percentages (via SIS):



Nick Bosa, 15%

Jadeveon Clowney, 13.9%

Kemoko Turay, 13.4%



Turay's Pressure Percentage was higher than DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap, etc.



Would be a good signing for the #49ers. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 6, 2022

The Colts reportedly had initial interest in re-signing Turay, but he was looking for an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere—as he would’ve been soundly blocked on passing downs by new prized ‘LEO’ pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in Indianapolis.

Still, when fully healthy (and only 26 years old), Turay was a promising young defensive lineman for the Colts as a rotational speed edge rusher (even if he did commit that rather foolish offsides penalty late in the 2020 Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills).

Turay’s departure is now lost rotational edge depth that will have to be adequately replaced in the defensive trenches for the Colts—through either free agency or the NFL Draft.