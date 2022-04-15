Breaking News: Colts Signing Pro Bowl Cornerback Stephon Gilmore To Two-Year, $23 Million Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to Josina Anderson.

Stephon Gilmore just text me he is signing with the #Colts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

Gilmore is signing a two-year, $23 million deal, including $14 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Comp update: Colts are giving CB Stephon Gilmore a two-year, 23 million deal including $14 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/9Ot1oD0lxt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

Adding a former Defensive Player of the Year in Gilmore is exactly what the Colts needed to strengthen their cornerback room that was fairly young outside of Kenny Moore II.

Gilmore is coming off a solid season with the Panthers after being traded in mid-October of 2021. Through eight games (three starts), the multi-time Pro Bowler had two interceptions and 16 solo tackles to go along with two tackles for loss.

GM Chris Ballard’s patience has paid off in a major way, as the Colts have been able to land several top-tier pieces to add to their young and ascending nucleus of players in Gilmore, veteran safety Rodney McLeod, quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

That being said, there are still some areas — namely at wide receiver, tight end and left tackle — where the Colts could use some help. With seven picks at their disposal and a draft class that heavily favors those positions of need, Indy should be able to address those holes pretty easily.

With the addition of Gilmore, the Colts’ defense figures to be in exceptional shape with Pro Bowlers now at each level, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Darius Leonard.

What started as a quiet offseason for the Colts has turned into one of their best under Ballard, and the moves the organization has made suggests the team is ready to compete for more than just a division title.