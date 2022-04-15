Colts Sign Former Titans OT Brandon Kemp

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has signed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Brandon Kemp—who worked out for the team earlier this week:

Signing T Brandon Kemp. pic.twitter.com/K9VMIFTbQZ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 15, 2022

The 6’6”, 317 pound offensive tackle (with 35 7/8” arms) went to Valdosta State, where he was a former collegiate teammate of Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. He was First-Team All-Gulf South Conference as a senior in 2019.

Kemp was signed by the Titans as a priority undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 and was on their practice squad. However, he missed last year on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury. He was recently waived in early April by the Titans.

He has not appeared in an NFL game.

While there’s not much out there on Kemp, he looks like he’s a good athlete at the offensive tackle position—with his large size:

Brandon Kemp is a OT prospect in the 2020 draft class out of Valdosta State.



He posted a great #RAS with good size, poor speed, elite explosiveness, elite agility at the OT position.https://t.co/1w1kTv1clA pic.twitter.com/3KuNkdiIw7 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2020

Working on the details with Tennessee Titans OT Brandon Kemp. From a fitted position, re-fitting hands, protect the inside. Throwing the defender back outside OL. @RecruitGeorgia @scoutingreport_ #bigleague pic.twitter.com/y7MsXs5IzA — Kevin McAlmont (@bigka54) March 25, 2021

The Colts could use the additional offensive tackle depth, as top swing-tackle Matt Pryor has been elevated into the starting lineup at left tackle, and their veterans from last year: Eric Fisher, Julien Davenport, and Sam Tevi are all free agents and appear unlikely to be re-signed at this point of the offseason.

Kemp is a developmental offensive tackle who could push for a roster spot with a strong OTA, training camp, and preseason showing.