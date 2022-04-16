Colts Podcast: Indy bolsters their secondary with Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore

To the dismay of many Colts fans, Chris Ballard has not been one to dive into the early days of NFL free agency. The first week of the league season is usually filled with big name signings and even bigger contract numbers as teams look to improve their roster. While these moves are flashy and headline grabbing, there is a different approach - and it’s the one that Chris Ballard has taken.

The “quiet” off-season for Ballard nabbed it’s first big splash signing by bringing in 5x Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to anchor the outside of this defense. We talk about this and more on our latest podcast. Topics discussed:

The signing of Gilmore and what it means for this defense and whether it can be one of the better ones in the AFC

Why being patient in free agency sets this team up better for the long-term

The culmination of moves made so far

The fact that the Colts can now focus more on offense going into this draft

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

