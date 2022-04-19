Colts Announce that WR and Special Teams NFL All-Pro Ashton Dulin Signs RFA Tender

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver (and special teams standout) Ashton Dulin has signed his restricted free agent tender—which will pay him $2.433 million in 2022:

WR Ashton Dulin has signed his tender. pic.twitter.com/pDx3wLaK6D — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 19, 2022

The 24 year old former undrafted free agent is fresh off a season for the Colts in which he had 13 receptions for 173 receiving yards (13.3 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 17 games (1 start). At times, he provided the Colts with a big play deep threat—utilizing his impressive speed downfield, but will need greater consistency weekly.

Where he made his biggest mark was arguably on special teams though, as he was an NFL Second-Team All-Pro in 2021 as a special teams gunner:

Solo tackle leaders on Special Teams this season



J.T. Gray, NO: 15

Ashton Dulin, IND: 14 pic.twitter.com/xfelqdj9ia — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) January 24, 2022

Per PFF (subscription), Dulin had their fourth highest special teams grade in the league last year with a +90.8 overall grade.

The Colts will hope that Dulin continues to develop as a wide receiver a little lower on their depth chart—as his speed could be a real asset for veteran starter Matt Ryan and Indianapolis’ revamped air attack situationally and in certain sub-packages.

However, by excelling at special teams, he continues to add a lot of value to the Colts with his current roster spot—as a dual-phase contributor.