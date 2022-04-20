Draft Prospects I love for the Colts: Picks #73 & #122 (Part 2)

I always thought that Mock Drafts (even though very entertaining and fun to do) are just dumb. The NFL Draft is so unpredictable and filled with randomness that trying to predict exactly which player your team is going to pick is nearly impossible. That is why instead of doing a full on mock draft what I like doing is identifying several players that I would like the Colts to draft. This is my personal opinion, not players I believe the Colts will take, just players that I personally would like the Colts to take.

In this edition, we will go through players that I don’t particularly love but I would be kind of content with the Colts taking in the draft.

Tyreke Smith, edge rusher, Ohio State

Now I understand that we Colts fans might not like the idea of drafting an edge rusher out of Ohio State considering our most recent attempts, but Smith is a very interesting prospect. He can do a little bit of everything and looks like a guy with a plan when rushing the passer. He does not rely on just one overpowering move to generate pressure, but has plenty of tricks up his sleeve to get to the quarterback. The downside and very dangerous thing with Smith is his injury history.

Justyn Ross, wide receiver, Clemson

Ross is a massive receiver who was among the most productive receivers in college his freshman year, After that, he went through spinal surgery that almost forced him to retire from the game, and he came back for an underwhelming 2021 season where his numbers dropped all across the board. He would most likely be a day one starter for the Colts, and could form a dangerous receiver duo with MPJ.

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Nevada

Doubs has protoypical size and speed for the position, and he was the focal point of a Nevada offense that was as pass happy as they come, getting 200 targets over the past couple of seasons. The concerns with Doubs are whether his physical style of play will translate against better and stronger NFL cornerbacks. While his floor is much lower to that of Justyn Ross, because of his athletic profile his ceiling is much higher. I doubt whether Doubs would be able to start his first season with the Colts, but with the proper development he should grow into a valuable receiver.

Kerby Joseph, safety, Illinois

Joseph is among my favourite prospects in this draft, and would be the perfect final piece of the safety room, as he would ideally be allowed to sit his freshman year. He has insane athleticism and wingspan, but the lack of starting experience means he will most likely struggle as he begins his pro career. He reminds me a bit of Malik Hooker, though he would certainly come in with much lower expectations than the former Colts’ safety, and he comes without the injury concerns.

Thayer Munford, offensive line, Ohio State

Munford has the versatility the Colts highly value among offensive linemen, as he started at tackle and guard for the Buckeyes. He does not bring a lot to the table, as he does not particularly excel in any aspect of the game, but considering how thin the Colts are right now, Munford would be a great addition as a depth piece that could play all along the offensive line.

Darrian Beavers, linebacker, Cincinnati

I strongly believe that the Colts really need to get another linebacker. Zaire Franklin never truly took the step forward expected from him last year after Anthony Walker left for the Browns, and I believe that the Colts were forced to play an injured Darius Leonard more than they would have liked as a result of that. Beavers excels at shedding blocks and making plays, and he can hold his own in coverage. His problem is how he has a tendency to miss some tackles, and his lack of top end speed.

D’Marco Jackson, linebacker, Appalachian State

Jackson’s ceiling is way lower than that of Beavers, and I am not really sure Jackson would be even suited to be a proper backup during his first season in the NFL, but he does bring a lot of special teams appeal, and his athleticism is very enticing to me. With the addition of Brandon King the Colts might not be so adamant to get another special teams’ player, but Jackson offers some upside as a backup down the line.

Marcus Jones, cornerback, Houston

Think of Jones as perhaps the most similar player to Kenny Moore I have ever seen in a draft process. Jones is even smaller than Moore II is (5’8’’ vs. 5’9’’), but what he lacks in size he more than makes for up it in grit and technique. Considering how Moore struggled later last year, getting Jones as a backup to let Moore II take some reps off could probably be a wise move to keep the Pro Bowl slot cornerback fresh later off in the season. Like Moore, the problem with Jones is how his size will hurt him throughout his career.

Jack Coan, quarterback, Notre Dame

Coan is a traditional pocket passer, with a big arm and solid accuracy. He is a great leader and amazing locker room guy, and has a history of playing through injuries so his toughness cannot be questioned. The ceiling with Coan is quite low, as his athletic limitations, lack of pocket presence and manipulation, and inability to improvise when the play does not go according to plan, but he should be a more than decent backup.