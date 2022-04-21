Browns Sign Colts Free Agent DE Isaac Rochell

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that the team has signed Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive end Isaac Rochell.

Signed during the 2021 offseason, the 6’4”, 260 pound backup defensive lineman (and former Notre Dame standout) played in one sole season for the Colts, recording 17 tackles (10 solo) during 12 games.

He was a rotational backup defensive end for the Colts (and part-time special teams contributor) and joins a growing list of defensive line free agents who have signed elsewhere this offseason—which also includes Al-Quadin Muhammad, Taylor Stallworth, and Kemoko Turay.

The Colts have some work to do either in late free agency or the NFL Draft to reinforce some of their lost defensive line depth.