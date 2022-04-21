 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Among Teams that Auburn DB Smoke Monday Has Visited With Before NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Houston v Auburn Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that Auburn safety Smoke Monday has met with ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

The 6’2”, 207 pound defensive back (with 32 1/2” arms) recorded 63 tackles (44 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception (*returned for a touchdown), and 5 passes defensed during 13 starts in 2021.

Never afraid to mix it up, Monday is known as a big-hitter, who projects as an in-the-box safety/hybrid linebacker at the next level and core special teams contributor, but has some clear limitations when exposed for too long in coverage.

Right now, he projects as a late ‘Day 3’ draft pick or a priority undrafted rookie free agent signing—but could pique the Colts interest with his special teams ability, similar to Jordan Glasgow in 2020, who was a 6th round pick of Indianapolis out of Michigan:

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...