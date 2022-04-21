Colts Among Teams that Auburn DB Smoke Monday Has Visited With Before NFL Draft

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that Auburn safety Smoke Monday has met with ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

#Auburn DB Smoke Monday has met virtually with #Colts, #Broncos, #Bears, #Ravens, #Bengals and #Buccaneers, to name a few.



Monday is one of the most physically imposing defensive backs in the 2022 #NFLDraft. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 20, 2022

The 6’2”, 207 pound defensive back (with 32 1/2” arms) recorded 63 tackles (44 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception (*returned for a touchdown), and 5 passes defensed during 13 starts in 2021.

Never afraid to mix it up, Monday is known as a big-hitter, who projects as an in-the-box safety/hybrid linebacker at the next level and core special teams contributor, but has some clear limitations when exposed for too long in coverage.

Right now, he projects as a late ‘Day 3’ draft pick or a priority undrafted rookie free agent signing—but could pique the Colts interest with his special teams ability, similar to Jordan Glasgow in 2020, who was a 6th round pick of Indianapolis out of Michigan: