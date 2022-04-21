Report: Illinois DB Tony Adams Has Met with the Colts Ahead of NFL Draft

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that Illinois defensive back Tony Adams has met with before the 2022 NFL Draft:

Illinois corner Tony Adams visited Bengals today after visiting Colts @IlliniFootball #Bengals #colts — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 21, 2022

The 5’11”, 203 pound senior defensive back (with 31” arms) recorded 63 tackles (47 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and 5 passes defensed for the Fighting Illini during 12 starts in 2021.

He ran a 4.47 forty time at his recent Pro Day and has a 41.5 inch vertical jump.

Adams is known as a really good athlete and scrappy defensive back with solid range, ball skills, tracking, and fluidity in coverage, who’s smaller size probably projects him to more of a nickelback at the pro ranks.

He’s more athletic than explosive though and can get beat with deep speed downfield.

He projects as a late ‘Day 3’ draft pick or a priority undrafted rookie free agent signing but figures to be an immediate special teams contributor—and a versatile backup defensive back for his NFL destination.