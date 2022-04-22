Report: Colts Free Agent OT Julien Davenport Expected to Sign with the Bears

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears are expected to sign Indianapolis Colts free agent offensive tackle Julien Davenport, who reunites with former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in ‘The Windy City’:

Chicago Bears are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Julién Davenport, a former Houston Texans fourth-round draft pick from Bucknell, after a successful workout, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 22, 2022

The 27 year old veteran offensive tackle had a sole season in Indianapolis, appearing in 9 games and making 4 starts during 2021—having been signed as a free agent during last offseason from the Miami Dolphins.

Davenport played 143 snaps at left tackle and 134 snaps at right tackle this past season for the Colts respectively.

Per PFF (subscription), he received a +45.3 overall grade, which was a career low, as he allowed 4.0 sacks and 20 total QB pressures during limited action.

Davenport was much maligned by the Colts fanbase—and rightfully so, given his fairly underwhelming play during 2021 in pass protection, in relief at either tackle spot (for what it’s worth, he was a little stronger at right tackle than along the blindside).

He was an experienced backup swing-tackle with 32 career starts, and with Matt Pryor’s projected elevation into the starting lineup at left tackle, Indianapolis has some work to do in replenishing its offensive tackle depth this offseason.