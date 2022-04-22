 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seven Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media briefly on Friday afternoon ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the Colts do not currently have a first round pick, it is a franchise that has the #42 overall pick, as well as 6 other selections come draft weekend:

  • Round 2: No. 42 (from WAS)
  • Round 3: No. 73 (from WAS)
  • Round 4: No. 122
  • Round 5: No. 159
  • Round 5: No. 179
  • Round 6: No. 216
  • Round 7: No. 239

Without further ado, here are a few takeaways:

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor v Georgia Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

1. Colts Eyeing Playmaking Receivers, But Still Bullish on Current Group

NFL: AUG 05 Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2. Colts Will Still Take ‘the Best Player Available’ Approach

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

3. Talks with Veteran Free Agent T.Y. Hilton Still Ongoing

NFL: DEC 05 Colts at Texans Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4. Look for a ‘Sophomore-Year Surge’ by Dayo—Another Year Removed from an Achilles Tear

NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5. Colts Had Been ‘Shadowing’ Stephon Gilmore for a While During Free Agency

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

6. Have to Utilize Electric RB Nyheim Hines More in 2022

2021 NFL Draft Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

7. Only 5 or 6 ‘Blue Chip’ Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...