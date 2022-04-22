Seven Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media briefly on Friday afternoon ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the Colts do not currently have a first round pick, it is a franchise that has the #42 overall pick, as well as 6 other selections come draft weekend:

Round 2: No. 42 (from WAS)

Round 3: No. 73 (from WAS)

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: No. 159

Round 5: No. 179

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 239

Without further ado, here are a few takeaways:

1. Colts Eyeing Playmaking Receivers, But Still Bullish on Current Group

Ballard on the offensive weapons: "Do we need to add? Yeah, we do. But we also have some young players, too, who are going to work their way into the mix." #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022

Colts GM Chris Ballard, asked about the WR$$ market:



“The really good defensive coordinators find a way to take them out of the game. It doesn’t make them less valuable.” But, Ballard says, it puts a premium on finding WR in the draft. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 22, 2022

Also acknowledges that more and more young WRs have been productive early after draft. https://t.co/bJR20i7Aur — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 22, 2022

Colts GM Chris Ballard asked about his WR approach (he still wants to add).



"Everybody’s scared of the unknown ... there's unknown with how our young guys will play (given more opportunity), but also an unknown with how draft picks will pan out." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 22, 2022

2. Colts Will Still Take ‘the Best Player Available’ Approach

Need vs. BPA: "You just have to make sure you're not passing a great player."

Notes need breaks ties. But if the talent gap is significant, you need to take the better player. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022

3. Talks with Veteran Free Agent T.Y. Hilton Still Ongoing

Ballard on T.Y. Hilton “We will still have some talks with T.Y…I think he can still play productive football.”



Not getting into too much detail. Doesn’t sound like he’s said to Hilton “let me know first if you get another offer you like.” — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 22, 2022

4. Look for a ‘Sophomore-Year Surge’ by Dayo—Another Year Removed from an Achilles Tear

Ballard: "I think we'll see a better version of (Dayo Odeyingbo) this year, coming off the injury." #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022

5. Colts Had Been ‘Shadowing’ Stephon Gilmore for a While During Free Agency

Ballard on Gilmore: “Good player. Good medical, after we brought him in for medical stuff.” Says they’d been tracking him through free agency for a while.



Says it’s a no-brainer if you can get a CB with his profile at a price you like. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 22, 2022

6. Have to Utilize Electric RB Nyheim Hines More in 2022

Ballard on Nyheim Hines: “Getting him more involved, getting him more involved in the passing game, he’s a proven playmaker that’s made big plays.” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 22, 2022

7. Only 5 or 6 ‘Blue Chip’ Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft