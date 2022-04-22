Seven Takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media briefly on Friday afternoon ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
While the Colts do not currently have a first round pick, it is a franchise that has the #42 overall pick, as well as 6 other selections come draft weekend:
- Round 2: No. 42 (from WAS)
- Round 3: No. 73 (from WAS)
- Round 4: No. 122
- Round 5: No. 159
- Round 5: No. 179
- Round 6: No. 216
- Round 7: No. 239
Without further ado, here are a few takeaways:
1. Colts Eyeing Playmaking Receivers, But Still Bullish on Current Group
Ballard on the offensive weapons: "Do we need to add? Yeah, we do. But we also have some young players, too, who are going to work their way into the mix." #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022
Colts GM Chris Ballard, asked about the WR$$ market:— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 22, 2022
“The really good defensive coordinators find a way to take them out of the game. It doesn’t make them less valuable.” But, Ballard says, it puts a premium on finding WR in the draft.
Also acknowledges that more and more young WRs have been productive early after draft. https://t.co/bJR20i7Aur— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 22, 2022
Colts GM Chris Ballard asked about his WR approach (he still wants to add).— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 22, 2022
"Everybody’s scared of the unknown ... there's unknown with how our young guys will play (given more opportunity), but also an unknown with how draft picks will pan out."
2. Colts Will Still Take ‘the Best Player Available’ Approach
Need vs. BPA: "You just have to make sure you're not passing a great player."— George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022
Notes need breaks ties. But if the talent gap is significant, you need to take the better player. #Colts
3. Talks with Veteran Free Agent T.Y. Hilton Still Ongoing
Ballard on T.Y. Hilton “We will still have some talks with T.Y…I think he can still play productive football.”— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 22, 2022
Not getting into too much detail. Doesn’t sound like he’s said to Hilton “let me know first if you get another offer you like.”
4. Look for a ‘Sophomore-Year Surge’ by Dayo—Another Year Removed from an Achilles Tear
Ballard: "I think we'll see a better version of (Dayo Odeyingbo) this year, coming off the injury." #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022
5. Colts Had Been ‘Shadowing’ Stephon Gilmore for a While During Free Agency
Ballard on Gilmore: “Good player. Good medical, after we brought him in for medical stuff.” Says they’d been tracking him through free agency for a while.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 22, 2022
Says it’s a no-brainer if you can get a CB with his profile at a price you like.
6. Have to Utilize Electric RB Nyheim Hines More in 2022
Ballard on Nyheim Hines: “Getting him more involved, getting him more involved in the passing game, he’s a proven playmaker that’s made big plays.”— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 22, 2022
7. Only 5 or 6 ‘Blue Chip’ Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
Ballard's "guess" on the number of blue-chip players in this draft: "five or six."— George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 22, 2022
"It doesn't mean there's not going to be blue-chip players down the line, just the ones everybody seems to gave a consensus on." #Colts
