Andrew Aziz’s 2-round mock draft - one and only

ROUND 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson — Edge Rusher - Michigan

Hutch is the top player in the draft and will be an instant sack generator for the Jaguars and a perfect complimentary edge rusher to Josh Allen.

2. Detroit Lions

Travon Walker — Edge Rusher - Georgia

Lions need a lot of help on defense and they need to start by rebuilding their poor defensive line.

3. Houston Texans

Ikem Ekwonu — Offensive Tackle - North Carolina State

The Texans have a great left tackle in Laremy Tunsil, but the rest of the line needs a lot of help. Getting Ekwonu helps shore up both edges.

4. New York Jets

Kayvon Thibodeaux — Edge Rusher - Oregon

The Jets were brutal on defense last year, so getting a long, athletic pass rusher will help the rebuild.

5. New York Giants

Malik Willis - Quarterback - Liberty

The Giants didn’t offer Daniel Jones a 5th year, which means he’s expendable and the Giants are on the market for a new QB. With this pick, they can take a local product with a big, live arm.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina Panthers)

Garrett Wilson - Receiver - Ohio State

Chiefs trade 29th + 30th overall pick + 2022 3rd round pick (94) for 6th overall pick

I see the Chiefs making a big move in the draft with all their picks and their biggest need right now is finding a playmaker to replace Tyreek Hill. Trading up for Wilson helps solve that need.

7. New York Giants (from Chicago)

Evan Neal — Offensive Tackle - Alabama

Giants get a potential left tackle (or right tackle depending on Andrew Thomas) for many years in Evan Neal, who is a massive human with great technique.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Drake London — Receiver - USC

London has been getting a lot of buzz recently and the Falcons need a lot of weapons on offense.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

Devin Lloyd — Linebacker - Utah

Seahawks replace Bobby Wagner with a player who can become a replica of Wagner in a couple of years.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle via New York Jets)

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner — Cornerback - Cincinnati

Eagles trade 15th overall + 2nd round pick (51) for 10th overall pick

Sauce drops a bit, and I see the Eagles pouncing on him the second he gets to this pick.

11. Washington Commanders

Nakobe Dean - Linebacker - Georgia

Nakobe Dean is my favourite linebacker in the draft and I think he’ll go a lot earlier than people think, especially to a linebacker needy team like Washington.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Jermaine Johnson — Edge Rusher - Florida State

Vikings are looking to rebuild on defense and this is the draft to do so as there are a lot of good edge rushers out there, like Johnson.

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

Kyle Hamilton — Safety - Notre Dame

Hamilton slides a bit and the Texans get a rangy, ballhawk safety to replace Justin Reid.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Zion Johnson — Offensive Guard - Boston College

Ravens get a clean, strong offensive guard to help fortify their interior offensive line. Zion is going to be a star from day 1.

15. New York Jets (from Miami via Philadelphia)

Derek Stingley Jr — Cornerback - LSU

Stingley has had some red flags come out recently so I sense a small drop coming. He won’t get past this pick whether it’s the Jets or Eagles as both teams need a cornerback badly.

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia)

Kenny Pickett — Quarterback - Pittsburgh

Pickett comes off the board at 16 and the Saints get a good one in Pickett. He can make all the throws, has good athleticism and is probably the most pro-ready quarterback in this class and could compete for a starting job early this season.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Charles Cross — Offensive Tackle - Mississippi State

Cross is arguably a top 10 player in this draft so getting him at 17 is a big steal and fills a big need at right tackle.

18. Carolina Panthers (from New Orleans via Philadelphia)

Trevor Penning — Offensive Tackle - Northern Iowa

Panthers trade 29th overall pick + 2023 2nd Round Pick + 2022 3rd Round Pick (94) for 18th overall pick

When Cross goes, I see the Panthers moving back up to get an offensive tackle and Penning is mean and big, with his angry attitude being displayed at the Senior Bowl.

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

Chris Olave — Receiver - Ohio State

Olave is my favourite receiver in the draft and the Saints have no weapons as of right now; they need receivers, even if Michael Thomas returns.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Trent McDuffie — Cornerback - Washington

Everyone has mocked big names to this pick, but the Steelers are going to go with a boring, safe pick that fills a need!

21. New England Patriots

Jordan Davis — Defensive Tackle - Georgia

Patriots get a steal and a half with one of the most athletic big men the draft has seen in years.

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

Jameson Williams — Receiver - Alabama

Packers lost their best receiver (and the best receiver in the NFL), so they’ll need to use one of these first two picks on a receiver in this loaded draft. Getting Williams at 22, even with the injury, is a massive steal and gives the Packers a serious deep threat.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Devonte Wyatt - Defensive Tackle - Georgia

Cardinals could use some defensive line help to ease the burden of JJ Watt and to help replace Chandler Jones’ sack/pressure numbers.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Linderbaum — Offensive Guard/Center - Iowa

Cowboys lost some offensive linemen this year and we’ve seen in the past the Cowboys use many of their 1st round picks on offensive linemen; I expect them to target one in this draft and Linderbaum fits their team perfectly.

25. Buffalo Bills

Andrew Booth Jr — Cornerback - Clemson

Bills have one of the most well balanced teams in the league and could go in a bunch of directions, but I see Booth in this spot since he’s one of the best players available on the board.

26. Tennessee Titans

Kenyon Green — Offensive Guard/Center - Texas A&M

Green is big and tough, which is perfect for the style of smashmouth offense the Titans run. They also need some help inside with their current starters looking weak and their depth looking thin.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Treylon Burks — Receiver - Arkansas

Bucs love to stash weapons and Burks could be a very good rotational receiver for the Bucs.

28. Green Bay Packers

George Karlaftis - Edge Rusher - Purdue

Packers always seem to like going after defensive linemen early in the draft and Karlaftis at 28 is great value for them and should be a contributor right away.

29. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco via Carolina & Kansas City)

DeMarvin Leal — Defensive Tackle - Texas A&M

Leal brings youth to an old defensive line unit.

30. Carolina Panthers

Desmond Ridder — Quarterback - Cincinnati

Panthers stay patient and potentially get themselves their QB1 of the future. I don’t believe Ridder can start day 1, but he has the tools to be a great quarterback in the NFL.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Daxton Hill — Safety - Michigan

Bengals might lose Jessie Bates in the future, so I see them looking to find his replacement from now.

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Roger McCreary — Cornerback - Auburn

Lions continue the defensive rebuild with some secondary help.

ROUND 2

33. Seattle Seahawks (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

Matt Corral — Quarterback - Ole Miss

Seahawks trade 40th overall pick + 2022 3rd round pick for 33rd overall pick

34. Detroit Lions

Chad Muma — Linebacker - Wyoming

35. New York Jets

Christian Watson — Receiver - North Dakota State

36. New York Giants

Trey McBride — Tight End - Colorado State

37. Houston Texans

Breece Hall — Running Back - North Carolina

38. Green Bay Packers (from Carolina via New York Jets)

Quay Walker — Linebacker - Georgia

Packers trade 2 2022 2nd round picks (53 and 59) for 38th overall pick and 4th round pick (111)

39. Chicago Bears

Jahan Dotson — Receiver - Penn State

40. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Denver via Seattle)

Daniel Faalele — Offensive Tackle - Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks

George Pickens — Receiver - Georgia

42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

John Metchie — Receiver - Alabama

Ballard has shown in the past that he doesn’t mind going after injured players if they possess a lot of talent and potential. Metchie is one of the best receivers in this class if he’s healthy and the Colts will get a stud receiver when he returns sometime in the first half of the season. Ballard wants playmakers, Metchie is one.

43. Atlanta Falcons

Sam Howell — Quarterback - North Carolina

44. Cleveland Browns

Boye Mafe — Edge Rusher - Minnesota

45. Baltimore Ravens

Kyler Gordon — Cornerback - Washington

46. Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota Vikings)

David Bell — Receiver - Purdue

Cardinals trade 55th overall + 2023 3rd round pick for 46th overall pick

47. Kansas City Chiefs (from Indianapolis via Washington)

David Ojabo — Edge Rusher - Michigan

Chiefs trade 62nd overall pick + 2022 3rd round pick (103) for 47th overall pick

48. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

Dylan Parham — Offensive Guard/Center - Memphis

49. New Orleans Saints

Braxton Jones — Offensive Tackle - Southern Utah

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

Lewis Cine — Safety - Georgia

51. New York Jets (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Kenneth Walker Jr — Running Back - Michigan State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

Travis Jones — Interior Defensive Linemen - UConn

53. New York Jets (from Las Vegas via Green Bay)

Logan Hall — Edge Rusher - Houston

54. New England Patriots

Sean Rhyan — Offensive Guard/Center - UCLA

55. Minnesota Vikings (from Arizona)

Khalil Shakir — Receiver - Boise State

56. Dallas Cowboys

Skyy Moore — Receiver - Western Michigan

57. Buffalo Bills

Nicholas Petit-Frere — Offensive Tackle - Ohio State

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

Cameron Thomas — Edge Rusher - San Diego State

59. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Green Bay via New York Jets)

Christian Harris — Linebacker - Alabama

Jaguars trade 65th overall + 2023 3rd round pick for 59th overall pick

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Perrion Winfrey — Defensive Tackle - Oklahoma

61. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Phillips — Receiver - UCLA

62. Washington Commanders (from Kansas City)

Jaquan Brisker — Safety - Penn State

63. Cincinnati Bengals

Bryan Cook — Safety - Cincinnati

64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Brian Robinson Jr — Running Back - Alabama