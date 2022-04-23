Colts podcast: Will Chris Ballard focus the draft on the offense?

Chris Ballard was patient in free agency but he wasn’t sitting still. After trading for guys like Matt Ryan and Yannick Ngakoue and bringing in new guys Rodney McLeod and Stephon Gilmore, the Colts GM has quietly rebuilt a notable portion of the roster. This is a team that still has some clear needs and with the NFL draft less than a week away, it’s fair to wonder if the GM sees things the same way that fans do.

We discuss this on the latest podcast. Topics include:

How the free agent moves impact the draft strategy going in

Whether discussions with T.Y. Hilton will impact what the Colts do in the draft

Whether or not the team truly believes in guys like Danny Pinter and Matt Pryor on the offensive line

The consensus that wide receiver is a big need

Whether or not QB should still be on the board for the Colts with Matt Ryan turning 37 this year

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher