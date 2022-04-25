Draft prospects to watch at each position — Offense

Quarterback

Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Kenny Pickett

Pickett is a smooth passer with good running ability. He can make good plays outside the pocket and has shown the ability to accurately make all the throws on the field and that’s where I think he separates himself from all the other prospects: his ability to consistently and accurate make all types of throws. While some other quarterbacks have stronger arms and can make flashier plays, Pickett is the most pro-ready quarterback and my favourite one in this year’s draft.

Elliot Denton-Singh’s Pick — Desmond Ridder

Ridder is one of the most pro ready QB’s in this years draft. He is a clear leader on and off the field which shines through in his play. He has NFL ready size and a live arm. His athletic ability is excellent which he showcased at the combine when he ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds. His athletic ability allows him to extend plays outside the pocket and can even be used as a direct running weapon. While his arm isn’t as strong as others in the class, his athletic ability, size and leadership make him my top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft.

Running Back

Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Brian Robinson Jr

Many successful running backs in the NFL had one great trait in college: they delivered hits instead of receiving them. Guys that come to mind are Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Brian Robinson is another guy who not only has big size, but he delivers a punch whenever he runs and has tremendous size. The main question with him will be whether he can contribute consistently on all three downs, but he is someone who could reach the 1000 rushing yard plateau by the end of his 2nd year in the NFL with his style of play.

Elliot Denton-Singh’s Pick — Kyren Williams

Williams is an all round every down running back who will be a big factor in the NFL as a receiver too. Williams best attribute is his receiving and his pass protection which gives him immediate value in today’s NFL. He has a great burst and explosion to his game and isn’t scared to put his head down and run through defenders. His versatility in the passing game and his slippery explosive but aggressive running style makes him a great prospect for the next level.

Wide Receivers

Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Chris Olave

Olave is a fantastic route runner who made a lot of cornerbacks look bad. He is quick and explosive off the line and has incredible straight line speed. That combination of explosiveness, athleticism and some of the best route running you’ll see in college football (if not the best) is what makes him arguably the best receiver in the draft and someone who can contribute in any offense from day 1. He has Justin Jefferson potential in the right offense.

Elliot Denton-Singh’s Pick — Alec Pierce

Pierce has all the height, length and speed you want in a receiver. Standing at 6’3 with 33inch arms and 4.4 speed Pierce is an outstanding athlete at the wide receiver position. He was a dominant deep ball threat in college and will be a mismatch for cornerbacks in the NFL. He’s a strong physical receiver who will show up in contested catch situations and even shows up on special teams.

Tight Ends

Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Jeremy Ruckert

Find me a physical, big bodied tight end who loves to (and is good at) blocking and you’ll see a player who will have a long, nice career in the NFL. Ruckert is just that guy. At 6’5 and 250 pounds, he has great size and strength. He is a great in-line blocker and is used in the backfield as an H-Back or fullback. His route running and catching need a bit of work but he has proven to be productive in big games and wasn’t relied upon since Ohio State had arguably the best receiver group in the country. He won’t wow you with highlight reel catches or 60 yard touchdowns, but he’ll play for a long time in the NFL and could be an impactful player who plays a lot of snaps early on.

Elliot Denton-Singh’s Pick — Charlie Kolar

One of my favourite prospects in the whole draft, Kolar is a big bodied tight end with elite measurables. The 6’6, 252 lbs tight end has length for days and it helped him dominant in college. He has great hands and rarely dropped any passes over his career at Cincinnati. Kolar is a willing blocker and his size and length helps him in this phase.

Offensive Linemen

Andrew Aziz’s Pick — Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa has created a lot of great offensive linemen over the years (Wirfs, Scherff, Yanda, Daniels and Bulaga) and Linderbaum is the next big one from that school. He explodes out of his stance and attacks hard. He is stout at 6’3, 290 which might serve him better as a center but he is more than capable at guard due to his style of play and his athletic ability. He has 3 years of experience in a pro style offense (the same offense as all the other players listed) and is very technically sound. He is the best interior offensive linemen I’ve scouted since Quenton Nelson.

Elliot Denton-Singh’s Pick — Rasheed Walker

Walker has all the physical attributes to be a franchise left tackle in the league. His height (6’6), size (315lbs) and length (33 inch arms) set him up to take on power rushers with ease. He has great snap quickness and handles vertical pass protection sets well. Walker manned the left side of the Penn State offensive line for 3 years amassing over 32 starts in three different offensive systems. With some refinement Walker could very well be a main stay at left tackle for a team in the NFL.