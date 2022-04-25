SBNation Reacts: 92% Of Colts Fans Are Confident Team Is Headed in Right Direction

According to a recent poll conducted by SBNation, 92% of Colts fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

The moves the Colts made so far this offseason would suggest just that, as this has been one of their busier offseasons under general manager Chris Ballard. Indy made significant upgrades at positions of need in QB with Matt Ryan; pass rush with Yannick Ngakoue; cornerback with Stephon Gilmore and added quality help with the additions of cornerback Brandon Facyson and veteran safety Rodney McLeod.

While upgrades have been made at premium positions, it’s fair to recognize that the Colts still have some holes, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. Ballard and company are also eventually going to need to find a long-term solution at quarterback, too.

The 2022 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, provides the Colts with the opportunity to address positions of need, such as wide receiver, tight end, and left tackle, which will allow them to be in a better position to compete with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title this season.

On paper, this is certainly one of the more talented rosters constructed in the Ballard/Reich tenure. With fans optimistic the team is headed in the right direction under this duo’s leadership, making the playoffs in 2022 and winning the division for the first time since 2014 is crucial to keep the fans’ faith afloat for the long haul.